"Dermatologic Surgery" Journal Publishes Special Issue on Neuromodulators

Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatologic Surgery, the official scientific journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), has published a special issue dedicated to research and innovations in the use of neuromodulators (such as BOTOX®, Dysport®, Xeomin® and Jeuveau®).

“For this special issue, we identified practice areas that, although non-FDA–approved, were novel and would be educational to those physicians looking to expand their scope of practice,” said Drs. Carruthers and Matarasso. “We endeavored to find subjects that were diverse and meet the needs of a growing patient population. We included manuscripts on the basic science of botulinum toxin, anatomical considerations and potential adverse events. Certainly, any robust publication should have material that will challenge and pique the reader's curiosity, so we included topics such as combination therapy, toxins on the horizon, accessory proteins and the potential of reversing the effects of neuromodulators.”

“This Special Issue is intended to be a standalone mini textbook on the current state of the art of neuromodulators, bringing together many of the world's experts on botulinum toxins,” said Editor in Chief William P. Coleman, III, MD. “We have asked the various manufacturers of these products to support the Special Issue both financially and by contributing their best up-to-date science. As most of the companies that market toxins are represented here, we can expose the reader to many different viewpoints and controversies.

Articles in the Special Issue include:

Optimizing Neurotoxin Selection – Seth L. Matarasso, MD

Seth L. Matarasso, MD A Review of Current Data on Duration of Effect in Glabellar Lines After Treatment With AbobotulinumtoxinA 50 U – Joel L. Cohen, MD, Sue Ellen Cox, MD, Dee Anna Glaser, MD, Amir Moradi, MD, Steven Dayan, MD, Carolyn Jacob, MD, Joel Schlessinger, MD, John Joseph, MD, Joely Kaufman Janette, MD, Sarah Knezek-Coquis, PhD, Cecilia Persson, PhD, and Inna Prygova, MD

Joel L. Cohen, MD, Sue Ellen Cox, MD, Dee Anna Glaser, MD, Amir Moradi, MD, Steven Dayan, MD, Carolyn Jacob, MD, Joel Schlessinger, MD, John Joseph, MD, Joely Kaufman Janette, MD, Sarah Knezek-Coquis, PhD, Cecilia Persson, PhD, and Inna Prygova, MD Versatility of OnabotulinumtoxinA in Aesthetic Medicine – Mitchell F. Brin, MD, John Maltman, PhD, Mary Ann Chapman, PhD, and Sara Sangha, PhD

Mitchell F. Brin, MD, John Maltman, PhD, Mary Ann Chapman, PhD, and Sara Sangha, PhD Clinical Benefits of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection: Beyond Glabellar Line Effacement? – Kavita Mariwalla, MD, Ava Shamban, MD, Jeremy B. Green, MD, Todd M. Gross, PhD, Jessica Brown, PharmD, and Conor J. Gallagher, PhD

Kavita Mariwalla, MD, Ava Shamban, MD, Jeremy B. Green, MD, Todd M. Gross, PhD, Jessica Brown, PharmD, and Conor J. Gallagher, PhD IncobotulinumtoxinA for Aesthetic Treatments: Review and Recommendations of Experts From Latin America – Carla de Sanctis Pecora, Ada Trindade de Almeida, Vinicius Figueredo, Cyro Hirano, Alejandra Bugallo, Cristina Cortés, Esperanza C. Welsh, Julieta Spada, Nicolás Heredia, Victoria de La Fuente and Mariana Muniz

Carla de Sanctis Pecora, Ada Trindade de Almeida, Vinicius Figueredo, Cyro Hirano, Alejandra Bugallo, Cristina Cortés, Esperanza C. Welsh, Julieta Spada, Nicolás Heredia, Victoria de La Fuente and Mariana Muniz Mitigating Immunogenicity by Coordinating Botulinum Toxin Treatments Between Aesthetics and Therapeutics – Stephen M. Gollomp, MD, Saami Khalifian, MD, and Samantha Gokhale PhD

Stephen M. Gollomp, MD, Saami Khalifian, MD, and Samantha Gokhale PhD Botulinum Toxin Accessory Proteins: Are They Just an Accessory? – Rui Avelar, MD

Rui Avelar, MD Post Hoc Analysis Comparing the Safety and Efficacy of PrabotulinumtoxinA in Millennials and Nonmillennials With Moderate to Severe Glabellar Lines – Rui Avelar, MD

Rui Avelar, MD The Botulinum Toxin Innovation: From Powder to Liquid – Wooshun Lee, MD, Hyun Ho Jung, PhD

– Wooshun Lee, MD, Hyun Ho Jung, PhD RimabotulinumtoxinB: An Update – Teresa Song, MD, Ellen S. Marmur, MD

Teresa Song, MD, Ellen S. Marmur, MD Lifting With Neuromodulators – Joely Kaufman-Janette, MD, and Ada Trindade de Almeida, MD

Joely Kaufman-Janette, MD, and Ada Trindade de Almeida, MD Advances in Topical Botulinum Therapy – Jonathan Edelson, MD

Jonathan Edelson, MD Neuromodulators in Men – Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD, Seth L. Matarasso, MD, Derek H. Jones, MD

Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD, Seth L. Matarasso, MD, Derek H. Jones, MD Neuromodulators in Skin of Color: An International Review – Arielle Carolina Mora Hurtado, BS, Nada Elbuluk MD, MSc, Susan C. Taylor MD

Arielle Carolina Mora Hurtado, BS, Nada Elbuluk MD, MSc, Susan C. Taylor MD Aesthetic Considerations for Neuromodulator Use in Transgender Patients – Pooja H. Rambhia, MD, Terrence Keaney, MD, Yunyoung C. Chang, MD, Anne Chapas MD, and Jennifer MacGregor, MD

– Pooja H. Rambhia, MD, Terrence Keaney, MD, Yunyoung C. Chang, MD, Anne Chapas MD, and Jennifer MacGregor, MD Neurotoxins and Combination Therapies – Lauren Gawey, MD, Nazanin Saedi, MD, Amelia Hausauer, MD

Lauren Gawey, MD, Nazanin Saedi, MD, Amelia Hausauer, MD Using Neuromodulators to Improve Scars, Keloids, Rosacea and Anti-aging – Monica Rosales Santillan, MD, David Ozog, MD, and Woffles Wu, MD

Monica Rosales Santillan, MD, David Ozog, MD, and Woffles Wu, MD Contouring With Neuromodulators – Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD, Charles Cheng, MD, Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC

Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD, Charles Cheng, MD, Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC Using Neuromodulators for Salivary, Eccrine and Apocrine Gland Disorders – Susruthi Rajanala MD, Nicole Salame MD, Jeffrey S. Dover MD, FRCPC

Susruthi Rajanala MD, Nicole Salame MD, Jeffrey S. Dover MD, FRCPC New and Future Developments in Neurotoxins – Steve Yoelin, MD, Deirdre Hooper, MD

Steve Yoelin, MD, Deirdre Hooper, MD Immunogenicity of Botulinum Toxin A: Insights – Eqram Rahman, MBBS MS, MMEd, PhD, and Jean D.A. Carruthers MD, FRCSC, FRC (Ophth)

“We were fortunate that most of the toxin manufacturers supported and contributed to this issue, allowing for unbiased scientific rigor,” said Drs. Carruthers and Matarasso. “We are very grateful to each of the authors, who were carefully chosen from various specialties around the globe to share a wealth of knowledge.”

ASDS would like to thank the following corporate supporters for their generosity:

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company

Evolus

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Luvantas

Medytox

Merz Aesthetics

Revance Therapeutics

The special issue was distributed with the September issue of Dermatologic Surgery and is available on the Wolters Kluwer website .

About the Journal

Dermatologic Surgery is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer .





About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease.For more information, visit asds.net .

