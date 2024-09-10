Lifecore Biomedical Appoints Brikkelle Thompson as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced the appointment of Brikkelle Thompson as senior vice president of human resources. Ms. Thompson brings nearly 25 years of visionary human resources leadership, global experience, and deep talent management to Lifecore, including 14 years in the medical technology, medical device, and healthcare industries. She will be charged with enhancing the company’s performance-driven culture, while further strengthening the Lifecore team by maintaining and securing exceptional talent.



“As we continue to sharpen and execute our growth strategy to maximize value for our stakeholders, we are keenly aware that our corporate culture and team will be essential to successfully achieving our vision for the business. In Brikkelle, we have added an exceptional HR executive who has a well-earned reputation for elevating companies by building teams with top-level talent from across the country while fostering performance-driven cultures,” said Paul Josephs, president and chief executive officer. “We feel fortunate to add Brikkelle as a strategic partner to our operations team and are eager to see the important contributions she makes in aligning our mission, values, culture, and team toward our ultimate goal of consistent and meaningful growth.”

Ms. Thompson has a successful track record of partnering with organizational leaders to architect and deliver HR strategies to optimize the employee experience and enhance organizational performance. Her leadership spans from small organizations to Fortune 100 companies in public and private sectors. Prior to joining Lifecore, she held the position of head of human resources – the Americas at Teleflex. Ms. Thompson has also served as vice president of human resources for Nonin Medical, where she reported directly into the CEO and instituted an HR Business Partner model that positioned HR as the strategic, proactive and collaborative partner to company-wide leadership. Her career also includes nearly a decade tenure with Medtronic, where she held the position of global executive development program manager, as well as serving as talent development consultant.

