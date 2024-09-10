Bright Mountain Media Appoints Industry Veteran Joe Pergola as Director and Audit Committee Chair

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global marketing services platform with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, announced via a FORM-31 on August 16, 2024, the appointment of Joe Pergola to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee.



Joe Pergola brings a wealth of experience to our team as the Chief Financial Officer of Truckstop, a leading digital marketplace for freight. With over 25 years in the industry, Joe has a distinguished track record of leading and transforming finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, business and sales operations, and real estate for multiple Fortune 500 Media and Ad Tech companies. His impressive career includes key roles at Amazon, Criteo, The Weather Company, Yahoo, and Time Warner. Notably, as CFO of Integral Ad Science, Joe played a crucial role in the company’s successful IPO in 2021, which valued the company at $3.8 billion.

In his new role, Joe expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am honored to join the Bright Mountain Media Board of Directors. Matt continues to build a best-in-class team that has effectively integrated two companies, creating a unique value proposition for marketers. I look forward to collaborating with Matt, the Board, and the rest of the Bright Mountain Media leadership team to provide strategic direction, accelerate growth, and enhance shareholder value.”

Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media, commented, “Joe is an accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale. His financial expertise and hands-on operational experience with leading technology and digital media companies will be invaluable as we guide Bright Mountain Media through its next growth stage.”

About Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

Bright Mountain unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain's brands include Big Village, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes," and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Douglas Baker at corp@otcprgroup.com

561-807-6350

https://otcprgroup.com

1 https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=17769448&guid=AvO-k6ImV7-FJth

