CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit

Palo Alto, CA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra, organizers of the Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit, announced several event speakers today. The summit brings together 20+ influential speakers, including thought leaders, innovators, and subject-matter experts to explore the intersection of AI and Web3, highlighting emerging trends, transformative applications, and the future impact on industries worldwide.





Some of the core topics on the agenda include:

Emerging Trends: Web3 and the Venture Capital Perspective

Future Proofing AI: Trends and Potential Disruptions in the Next Decade

The New Frontier of Digital Creativity: Generative Arts, NFTs and RWAs

“I’m beyond excited to join the Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit as a keynote speaker. The summit has a diverse lineup of speakers, and I look forward to meeting them and hearing their innovative thoughts on the intersection of AI and Web3 technologies,” said Raymond Yuan, founder and chairman of CTH Group.

Speakers include:

Sheila Warren , CEO, Crypto Council for Innovation

In the following month, Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit will continue to announce speakers to ensure two days of insightful discussions, panels, and networking opportunities. Additionally, the full event agenda will be revealed in the near future.

For more information about the Palo Alto AI x Web3 Summit, please visit www.aw3.ai and join the official Telegram group to stay updated and connect instantly: https://t.me/PaloAltoAIxWeb3Summit.

About CTH Group

CTH Group is a leading investment company that has set its sights on the transformative potential of blockchain technology since 2016. Through three distinct business areas, including venture capital investment, secondary markets, and infrastructure, CTH Group aims to capture the enormous dividends brought by digital technology innovation through deep understanding of technological advancement and ultra-long-term vision.

About Fundamental Labs

Fundamental Labs is a venture capital firm that has been investing in Web3 since 2016. Fundamental Labs is dedicated to supporting the most promising entrepreneurs to accelerate fundamental innovations, mass adoption of Web3 technology, and creating value for a better digital society. With extensive business coverage, from Asia, Europe to North America, Fundamental Labs have regional headquarters and competent local teams to help us connect with a number of promising projects globally.

About Axlflops

Axlflops is a DePlN network committed to democratizing Al computing to match the increasing demand for available resources. Axlflops Network leverages upon advanced algorithms to match AI computing demand with available resources efficiently, aiming to democratize access to AI computing.

About MetaEra

MetaEra is a leading platform for Web 3.0 information worldwide, offering comprehensive coverage of blockchain and the metaverse. Based in Hong Kong, MetaEra is committed to delivering professional, thorough, and reliable information and data. Spanning regions such as Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, North America, and the Middle East, MetaEra advocates for the advancement of Web 3.0 technology globally.

About AI2030

AI2030 is a member-based initiative aiming to harness the transformative power of AI to benefit humanity while minimizing its potential negative impact. Focused on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, the goal is to bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps, enabling responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors.