Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Size to Hit USD 8.5 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

“According to SNS Insider, The Growth hormone deficiency Market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Market Overview

The global growth hormone deficiency (GHD) market is witnessing significant expansion due to the rising prevalence of growth hormone disorders among pediatric and adult populations. Key growth drivers include advancements in diagnostic tools and therapies such as prefilled pen systems and precision medicine, which have substantially improved treatment options. Increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) is leading to the creation of innovative therapies.

Additionally, the rise of online pharmacies and specialty clinics is improving patient access to growth hormone treatments, particularly in emerging markets. The growing patient base and emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment are fueling global demand for growth hormone therapies.





Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Segments Covered:

By Brand

Norditropin

Genotropin

Humatrope

Saizen

Omnitrope

Others

By Application

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Prader–Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age

Others

By End-User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy & Specialty Pharmacy

Segment Analysis

By Brand

In 2023, Norditropin, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, led the growth hormone deficiency market with revenue of USD 1.6 billion, maintaining a significant market share. Norditropin is anticipated to continue its leadership, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032. This dominance is attributed to Novo Nordisk’s strong brand reputation, extensive clinical backing, and user-friendly preloaded pen system. Conversely, Genotropin, with the second-largest market share, generated USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2032. Genotropin supports growth and immune function but has limitations in specific patient populations.

By Application

In the growth hormone deficiency market, the Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS) segment was the dominant player in 2023, holding a 45% market share and generating USD 2.5 billion in revenue. This segment is expected to grow to USD 3.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by increased awareness and the prevalence of ISS among children. The Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency segment is the fastest-growing, capturing a 30% market share with USD 1.5 billion in revenue. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, fueled by advancements in early diagnosis and treatment.

By End-user

Hospital pharmacies led the growth hormone deficiency market in 2023, commanding a 48% share and generating USD 2.7 billion in revenue. This segment is crucial for managing prescription growth hormone medications and ensuring compliance, with a projected growth rate of 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The Specialty Pharmacies segment holds the second-largest share at 35%, with USD 1.8 billion in revenue. It is expected to grow at a faster rate of 5.3% CAGR, driven by its specialized services and tailored care for complex GHD treatments.

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

North America held the largest share of the growth hormone deficiency market in 2023, due to high levels of awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial R&D investments. The U.S. healthcare system’s capability to diagnose and treat GHD early, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, has contributed to North America's market leadership.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiency and rising awareness. The region has experienced significant growth in healthcare expenditure, particularly in China and India, where access to early diagnosis and treatment has improved markedly. The growing presence of online pharmacies and increased investments from global pharmaceutical companies are further accelerating market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments

June 2024: Novo Nordisk launched a new version of Norditropin in China, featuring improved user-friendly injection devices.

March 2024: Pfizer expanded its global distribution network for Genotropin, focusing on emerging markets.

December 2023: Merck launched Saizen growth hormone therapy in India, targeting pediatric patients.

October 2023: Sandoz expanded its Omnitrope distribution across the European Union, increasing access through online pharmacies.

July 2023: Eli Lilly introduced a new Humatrope prefilled pen system to enhance patient adherence in the U.S.

February 2023: Pfizer announced an R&D partnership with a biotech firm to develop a long-acting growth hormone therapy.

Key Takeaways

The growth hormone deficiency market is projected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2032.

Norditropin leads the market, with Genotropin expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Growth hormone deficiency remains the largest indication, supported by early diagnosis and treatment needs.

North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow the fastest.

Recent product launches and strategic partnerships are driving innovation and global market expansion.

