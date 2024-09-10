SalesHood Recognized As a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms Report

San Francisco, California, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading Revenue Enablement Platform provider, today proudly announced it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms report.

“Gartner defines revenue enablement platforms (REPs) as platforms that unite sales, customer-facing enablement and revenue functions. They encompass revenue-generating roles such as sales, customer success, marketing, partners and presales. They support both sales enablement and marketing leaders in providing a holistic enablement program. The platforms have capabilities for digital content, learning and coaching and engagement analytics as well as AI and conversational intelligence for skill building.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms,” says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge sales innovations that drive faster growth and higher win rates for our customers. Our solution is proven to improve the seller’s experience, sales adoption and revenue outcomes.”

The report states that, “the vendor revenue for revenue (sales) enablement software for 2023 was approximately $2.13 billion, reflecting growth of 20.1% from 2022. Gartner expects continued double-digit growth in this area.”

The 2024 Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms can be accessed by Gartner clients from here.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is on a mission to empower salespeople to sell better. SalesHood's comprehensive and award winning Revenue Enablement Platform powers repeatable sales execution, guiding sellers on what to do and what to share. SalesHood AI delivers highly personalized training, coaching and selling experiences across the customer journey. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies, SalesHood is purpose-built to deliver fast revenue results. Companies like Copado, Ewing-Foley, Frontline Education, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to realize increase sales productivity and win-rates. For more information, please visit please visit https://saleshood.com/

