SalesHood Launches AI Role Play to Boost Sales Readiness and Win Rates with Realistic, Real-Time Training Simulations

San Francisco, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the AI-driven revenue enablement platform, announced the launch of AI Role Play, its latest innovation designed to empower sales teams with personalized, adaptive, real-world sales training experiences. The new AI-driven feature enables sales and customer success teams to practice core selling skills in immersive, realistic simulations—receiving instant feedback, actionable insights, and personalized coaching tips.

AI Role Play strengthens reps’ messaging, objection handling, and closing techniques, accelerating sales readiness, boosting confidence, and increasing overall effectiveness in prospect engagement.

"SalesHood AI Role Play marks a significant step forward in sales training, enabling reps to sharpen their skills in real-world, AI-powered simulations that feel both practical and impactful," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "Our goal is to create everboarding experiences for teams to accelerate skill-building and mastery with self-service, AI-driven enablement."

"SalesHood's AI Role Play boosts win rates by 7 to 10% and improves sales productivity with real, life-like practice conversations," shares Craig Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at StarCompliance. “Our sales teams are being trained to think on their feet and adapt new positioning strategies using SalesHood’s AI Role Play.”

Key Features of SalesHood AI Role Play

Realistic, AI-Driven Training

SalesHood AI Role-Play offers an intuitive, immersive experience that replicates real-world sales interactions, encouraging deeper engagement and skill development in an authentic setting.

Context-Rich Preparation

Sales reps receive comprehensive instructions, context, and resources for each role play scenario, ensuring they enter each session well-prepared and confident.

User-Friendly Dashboard

Managers benefit from a streamlined dashboard that organizes all role-play submissions, making it easy to monitor rep progress, evaluate performance, and provide tailored feedback.

Customizable Scenarios and Personas

With customizable options for roles, job titles, companies, and conversation contexts, SalesHood AI Role Play supports personalized training across a wide range of selling scenarios.

No-Code, Easy Setup

SalesHood AI Role-Play enables personalized training at scale without requiring engineers to program AI interactions.

SalesHood’s Advanced AI Architecture

The AI Role Play solution leverages SalesHood’s cutting-edge AI architecture—a unified, adaptive and flexible system that seamlessly integrates third-party and localized language models. SalesHood’s AI architecture supports a fully connected experience for sales teams to practice and refine their skills with consistently high-quality, AI-driven interactions.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is a global leader in AI-driven revenue enablement, on a mission to empower salespeople to sell smarter and faster. SalesHood's purpose-built platform delivers repeatable revenue by activating content, ramping readiness, personalizing buyer engagement, and measuring impact at scale.

Easy to use, fast to deploy, and consistently rated best-in-class for results and usability, SalesHood helps high-growth companies accelerate onboarding, improve rep performance, and drive in-quarter revenue growth. Trusted by leading teams at Copado, SmartRecruiters, and Frontline Education, SalesHood customers report win rate improvements of 50–200%, reduced coaching time for managers, and more selling time for sellers.

For more information on SalesHood AI Role Play and how it is revolutionizing sales enablement, visit SalesHood.

Attachment