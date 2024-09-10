BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.



The new version includes an updated Fleet Management dashboard to easily track vessel/vehicle utilization and upcoming maintenance. The dashboard also keeps track of damages, missing items and other issues. Renters can be tracked using an integrated GPS map.

BookingCentral includes a customizable Check In / Check Out forms with checklists, renter agreements, waivers, damage reporting, before/after pictures/video and more. It also includes a digital version of Florida’s SB 606 Pre-Rental Instruction And Attestation Form.

About BookingCentral.com