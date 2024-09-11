



Press release Paris, 11 September 2024





Crédit Agricole Assurances announces the success of its previously launched Tender Offers, their Final Acceptance Amount and the Results





Crédit Agricole Assurances announces today:

(i) the success of its tender offers launched on 3 September 2024 (“Tender Offers”) and relating to two series of undated subordinated notes issued in 2014 (ISIN FR0012222297) and 2015 (ISIN FR0012444750) (“Existing Notes”) of which an aggregate nominal amount of 788,500,000 euros for both series of Existing Notes has been validly tendered;





(ii) the final acceptance amount of its Tender Offers; and





(iii) the Results for each series of the Existing Notes.





These Tender Offers on 1,250,000,000 euros in nominal value of subordinated debt that benefited from a grandfather clause, along with the issue of 750,000,000 euros in Tier 2 debt maturing in December 2034, enable Crédit Agricole Assurances to spread the maturity profile of its debt and are in line with its active capital management policy.

On 3 September 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances invited the qualifying holders of the Existing Notes (the “ Qualifying Holders”) to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances according to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The two series of Existing Notes concerned by the Tender Offers are undated subordinated notes issued in 2014 and 2015 by Crédit Agricole Assurances, currently grandfathered, with an outstanding principal amount of €620 million (ISIN FR0012444750) and €630 million (ISIN FR0012222297) and bearing interest at fixed rates of 4.25% and 4.50% per annum, resettable on 13 January and 14 October 2025, respectively.

The Tender Offers expired on 10 September 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (the “Expiration Time”). In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the offer document entitled “Tender Offer Memorandum” dated 3 September 2024 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”), no Existing Notes tendered after the Expiration Time have been or will be accepted for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances in connection with the Tender Offers.

Final Acceptance Amount

Crédit Agricole Assurances announces today that it has set the final acceptance amount of its Tender Offers (the "Final Acceptance Amount") at 788,500,000 euros, which is higher than the maximum acceptance amount of 750,000,000 euros previously announced which corresponded to the amount of newly-issued Tier 2 subordinated notes.

Results

The Existing Notes validly tendered for purchase on or prior to the Expiration Time represent an aggregate nominal amount of 788,500,000 euros for both series of Existing Notes (the “Amount Validly Tendered”).

Crédit Agricole Assurances is pleased to announce for each series of Existing Notes and as indicated in the table below:

(i) the nominal amount of each Series of Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and





(ii) the nominal amount of each Series of Existing Notes that will remain outstanding as a result of the settlement of the Tenders.





Designation of the Existing Notes ISIN code Purchase Price (1) Amount Validly Tendered and accepted for purchase Outstanding principal amount after settlement of the Tender Offers 4.25% Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes ISIN :

FR0012444750 100.25% 374,500,000 euros 245,500,000 euros 4.50% Undated Subordinated Resettable Notes ISIN :

FR0012222297 101.10% 414,000,000 euros 216,000,000 euros

(1) In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Qualifying Holders whose Existing Notes have been validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances will receive an amount in cash equal, for each series of Existing Notes, to (i) the relevant Purchase Price, multiplied by the aggregate principal amount of the relevant series of Existing Notes validly tendered by the relevant Qualifying Holder and accepted for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances, plus (ii) the accrued interest amount, rounded up to the nearest €0.01 (with €0.005 being rounded upwards).

It is expected that the Tender Offers will be settled on 13 September 2024, the date on which Crédit Agricole Assurances will deposit with Euroclear, Clearstream or Euroclear France (as the case may be), the amount in cash necessary for the payment of the Purchase Price plus any accrued interest amount due to the relevant Qualifying Holder. Euroclear, Clearstream or Euroclear France (as the case may be) will ensure the payment to each Qualifying Holder of the Purchase Price and accrued interest amount due to it.

The Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Crédit Agricole Assurances will be cancelled by Crédit Agricole Assurances immediately following the settlement of the Tender Offers.

For more details on the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Uptevia is acting both as Tender Agent and Information Agent in connection with the Tender Offers. Qualifying Holders who are eligible to participate in the Tender Offers may contact Uptevia if they have any questions regarding the procedures for tendering their Existing Notes and may request the Tender Offer Memorandum from Uptevia by telephone at +33 (0) 1 73 05 01 22 or +33 (0) 1 73 05 03 28 and by email to sylvie.benacom@uptevia.com, sandrine.manga-ekambi@uptevia.com or CT-service-ost@uptevia.com.

Crédit Agricole Assurances is rated A/stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurer, is the company of the Crédit Agricole group, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,800 employees. Its premium income (“non-GAAP”) to the end of 2023 amounted 37.2 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

