Flat Panel Antenna Market to accrue USD 4.85 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Panel Antenna Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Advancements in satellite communication and the growing demand in the aviation and maritime sectors will accelerate business growth from 2024 to 2032. Innovations in satellite technology are enhancing signal quality and coverage, leading to increased adoption of advanced flat panel antennas for improved connectivity.

Also, the expansion of the aviation and maritime industries requires reliable, high-performance antennas for in-flight and at-sea communication. These trends are fueling market growth as flat panel antennas become essential for modern, high-demand communication systems across these critical applications. For instance, in March 2024, Hanwha Phasor launched the Phasor L3300B, a flat-panel satellite antenna designed for both commercial and military applications. This active electronically steered antenna (AESA) enhances mobile communication capabilities.

Aviation to retain its prominence

Flat panel antenna market size from aviation segment will garner remarkable gains by 2032, attributed to the increasing demand for advanced communication systems in aircraft. Flat panel antennas offer superior performance, compact design, and reliability, which are crucial for in-flight connectivity and navigation. The growth in air travel and the need for enhanced data transmission capabilities drive the adoption of these antennas. Additionally, advancements in flat panel technology are improving signal strength and efficiency, making them essential for modern aviation applications.

C and X Band to see a notable surge

Flat panel antenna market share from C and X Band segment will achieve a considerable foothold by 2032, driven by their extensive use in a variety of applications. C Band antennas are widely employed in satellite communications and broadcasting, offering reliable performance in both commercial and military settings. Also, X Band antennas are crucial for radar systems and satellite communications, providing high-frequency performance essential for advanced applications. The broad adoption of these bands across numerous sectors drives their dominant market share, fueling continued growth and innovation.

Asia Pacific to witness a substantial rise

Asia Pacific flat panel antenna market will capture a noteworthy share between 2024 and 2032, fueled by rapid technological advancements and significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure across the region. The growing demand for high-speed internet and improved connectivity in countries like China, India, and Japan fuels the adoption of flat panel antennas. Besides, the expansion of aviation and maritime industries in Asia Pacific further drives market growth. This robust regional development positions Asia Pacific as a primary contributor to the global flat panel antenna industry.

Flat Panel Antenna Market Players

Major leaders, including RadioWaves, Hanwha Phasor, TTI Norte, ThinKom Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, Kymeta Corporation, and Ball Aerospace, are operating in the flat panel antenna industry.

These players are strategically investing heavily in research and development to enhance antenna performance, including advancements in materials and design for improved signal reception and durability. Furthermore, these companies are expanding their product lines and entering new markets to capture a larger customer base. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and forming strategic partnerships, they are driving growth and strengthening their position in the competitive market.

In August 2024, Fairview Microwave introduced new Wi-Fi 6e/7 omni and flat-panel antennas, offering MIMO multi-port functionality across 2400-7000 MHz for high-performance, low-latency gigabit networking in the latest Wi-Fi bands.

