Asia Broadband Recent Production Data Guides Expanded Resource Technical Report At The Tequila Gold Mine Project In Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is expecting the completion of a resource technical report in the fourth quarter for the Tequila Gold Mine Project located in the Tequila region of Mexico. AABB has been working with a new qualified professional person (QP) to prepare the certified geological technical report that will be supplemented by the last four quarters of production data. In addition to the recent production, the ongoing development program at Tequila has revealed outstanding indications that have elevated the property’s potential for expansion and profitability. The AABB geological and mining operations team will utilize the report to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program as well as facilitate production efficiencies and processing equipment upgrades and additions. The Tequila gold project is another prospective high yield mining asset in the Company’s strategic initiative to increase gold production and AABB’s physical gold holdings.



“The mining operations growth initiative our management team has been so focused all year is expected to be lifted even higher with the Tequila report due out in Q4. We are proud of and excited with the progress our mining group has made this year so far, which continues to set the stage to achieve significantly higher levels of production going forward,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

