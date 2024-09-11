Ultimus and Cascata Join Forces to Transform Waterfall Calculations with uWaterfall™

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus), a leading independent provider of comprehensive fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Cascata Solutions, the industry leader in automated distribution waterfall and management solutions. Together, they are launching uWaterfall™, a cutting-edge platform “powered by Cascata”.

This collaboration combines Ultimus’ deep expertise in fund administration, data management, and advanced technology with Cascata’s innovative software, offering a fully integrated, digital-enabled service suite. uWaterfall™ elevates carried interest and fee management through seamless data transfer, automated high-precision waterfall calculations, and full-formula transparency. The partnership is set to deliver unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, service quality, data integrity and insights for alternative asset clients’ waterfall calculations, scenario modeling, and employee/partner carry compensation reporting.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cascata,” said Jason Stevens, CTO of Ultimus. “Their advanced digital waterfall capabilities perfectly complement our robust fund administration services. With uWaterfall™, our clients gain instant access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and transparent financial data, empowering better investment decisions. Additionally, new clients will benefit from uWaterfall’s rapid onboarding and digital service delivery advantages.”

Chuck Dooley, CEO & Co-Founder of Cascata, echoed these sentiments: “Our partnership with Ultimus LeverPoint underscores our leadership in delivering top-tier digital waterfall solutions solving the most crucial functionality for fund accountants’ production operation. By integrating our technology, Ultimus professionals are uniquely poised to offer a fully systematic, standardized, and transparent client experience, from onboarding to ongoing carry reporting.”

Both Ultimus and Cascata are committed to innovation and excellence, aiming to set a new industry standard in financial services. This partnership addresses today’s legacy “modus operandi” challenges, delivering unprecedented efficiency and service quality gains, especially in a landscape marked by intense competition, talent management challenges, and evolving regulations. The result is a transformed client experience, with higher assurance and trust in carried interest, management fee accounting, and reporting.

About Ultimus LeverPoint



Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $235B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 450 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Cascata Solutions



Cascata Solutions delivers advanced digital software solutions for private capital fund administrators and managers, sharing a vision for an elevated, modernized back-office operating standard for distribution waterfall administration, and more. The leadership team brings 30+ years of experience and has deep knowledge and understanding of private equity fund accounting and all the nuances of the varying investment vehicles and waterfall arrangements.

