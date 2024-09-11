Tartaric Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 707.30 Million by 2033 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 410.17 million in 2023 global tartaric acid market will reach USD 707.30 million in 2033. Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring organic acid found in various plants and fruits, including oranges, bananas, grapes, and tamarinds. It is widely used in different industries due to its diverse properties. In culinary applications, tartaric acid is combined with baking soda as a leavening agent in baking. Industrially, it is used in the production of wine to control acidity, act as a preservative, and function as an antioxidant.



In the pharmaceutical industry, tartaric acid is employed in the formulation of pellets and capsules, providing precision and thickness in drug layering and coating. Additionally, in personal care products, tartaric acid serves as a pH adjuster and is used in creams, soaps, and lotions as a skin coolant and cleansing agent.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 410.17 Million Market Size in 2033 $ 707.30 Million CAGR 5.60% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, Regions Drivers The increasing need for the wine industry pushes the market growth Opportunity The broad relevance in food & beverages industry Restraints Rising government rules to limit the usage of artificial tartaric acid in the food sector

Key Insight of the Global Tartaric acid Market



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Europe is a leading producer and consumer of tartaric acid, primarily driven by its extensive wine industry. The region's high consumption of wine and the use of maleic anhydride as a raw material—due to its cost-effectiveness and availability—support the demand for tartaric acid. Europe’s advanced wine production processes further boost the market for tartaric acid.



The type segment is divided into synthetics & natural. The natural segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 55.32% in 2023.



The source segment is divided into maleic anhydride, and grapes & sun-dried raisins. The grapes & sun-dried raisins segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 53.06% in 2023.



The application segment is divided into cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 31.89% in 2023.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Demand from the Wine Industry.



The wine sector is a major driver of tartaric acid demand. Tartaric acid plays a crucial role in raising the acidity of high pH wines, enhancing their flavor profile and overall appeal. The demand for chemical-free wines is also on the rise, prompting some manufacturers to produce wines without added tartaric acid. For instance, Baja Winery has introduced a chemical-free wine in Mexico, which does not include tartaric acid or other preservatives.



Restraints: Regulatory Restrictions on Artificial Tartaric Acid.



Governments in various countries are implementing regulations to limit the use of artificial tartaric acid in food and pharmaceuticals due to potential side effects such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal rashes. These regulations aim to mitigate health risks associated with excessive consumption of tartaric acid, which may hinder market growth.



Opportunities: Expanding Food and Beverage Industry.



The global growth of the food and beverage industry presents significant opportunities for tartaric acid. Its versatile applications, including use as an acidifier in baked goods, jams, jellies, and carbonated beverages, drive demand. Tartaric acid helps improve dough quality and extend the shelf life of baked products, while also serving as a natural preservative in various food and drink products.



Some of the major players operating in the global tartaric acid market are:



• The ATP Group

• Tarac Technologies Pty Ltd

• PAHI, S.L.

• Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited

• Merck KGaA

• Distillerie Mazzari (S.P.A.)

• Distillerie Bonollo S.p.A

• Derivados Vínicos SA

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

• Caviro Group



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Synthetics

• Natural



By Source



• Maleic Anhydride

• Grapes & Sun-dried Raisins



By Application



• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



