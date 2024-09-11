Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size to Hit USD 49.0 Billion by 2032 Due to AI-Driven Diagnostic Advances | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 47.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The rapid growth is driven by the integration of AI and deep learning technologies, improving diagnostic precision, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Market Overview

Computer vision in the healthcare market is undergoing significant transformation due to advancements in AI, increasing demand for accurate diagnostic tools, and the rising volume of medical imaging scans. As healthcare providers face challenges such as staff shortages and escalating patient loads, the need for efficient diagnostic systems has surged. Computer vision technologies, which allow machines to interpret and process medical images, are meeting this demand by offering quicker and more precise diagnostics.

On the supply side, ongoing innovations in hardware and software components, combined with a growing focus on wearable healthcare technologies, have spurred market expansion. The increasing adoption of AI-driven medical imaging systems has also led to a shift in demand for more advanced hardware, such as high-quality sensors and imaging devices, contributing to the overall growth of the sector.





Key Computer Vision in Healthcare Companies:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Basler AG

Arterys Inc.

AiCure

iCAD, Inc.

SenseTime

Xilinx Inc.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 49.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 47.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product Type

Smart Cameras-based Computer Vision Systems

PC-based Computer Vision Systems

By Application

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Surgeries

Patient Management & Research

Others

By End-users

Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Segment Analysis

By Component:

Dominating Segment: Hardware (2023)

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the market, holding over 45.0% of global revenue. The demand for advanced imaging devices and sensors is critical in improving diagnostic accuracy. Medical imaging systems such as MRI , CT scans, and X-rays rely heavily on these components, driving growth. Wearable devices with computer vision capabilities are also contributing to the increased adoption of specialized hardware for real-time patient monitoring.

By Product Type:

Dominating Segment: PC-based Computer Vision Systems (2023)

In 2023, PC-based computer vision systems captured over 50.0% of market revenue due to their affordability, ease of replacement, and adaptability. These systems are extensively used for image processing in medical imaging and diagnostics.

By Application:

Dominating Segment: Medical Imaging and Diagnostics (2023)

In 2023, the medical imaging and diagnostics segment accounted for over 50.0% of global revenue. The use of AI-powered computer vision tools has significantly improved image analysis, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses of complex conditions.

By End-user:

Dominating Segment: Healthcare Providers (2023)

Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics, represented over 55.0% of market revenue in 2023. These facilities are integrating computer vision technologies to enhance diagnostic processes, improve patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare operations.

Regional Dynamics

Dominating Region: North America (2023)

In 2023, North America held the largest share of computer vision in the healthcare market, driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments. The U.S. has seen rapid adoption of AI and computer vision technologies in medical diagnostics, with leading companies like GE Healthcare and IBM Watson Health spearheading innovations in this space. These technologies are integrated into imaging systems to support the early detection of diseases, particularly in fields like oncology and radiology.

Fastest-growing Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, fueled by rising investments in healthcare digitalization and an expanding population. Countries like China and India are increasingly adopting AI and computer vision solutions to address healthcare challenges, particularly in rural areas. For instance, Chinese company Ping An Good Doctor is using computer vision for remote diagnostics, helping to bridge the healthcare gap in underserved regions.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, Caregility Corporation introduced an innovative edge-based computer vision AI solution for healthcare, removing the reliance on expensive cloud processing.

In November 2023, Philips launched its AI-powered HealthSuite platform, leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms to enhance diagnostic imaging.

In March 2022, NVIDIA upgraded its Clara Imaging platform, integrating enhanced cloud-based computer vision capabilities to expedite diagnostics and optimize clinical decision-making.

Key Takeaways

The global computer vision in healthcare market is set to grow at a CAGR of 47.8%, reaching USD 49.0 billion by 2032.

Hardware dominated the market in 2023, while the software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth.

North America held the largest computer vision in healthcare market share in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow rapidly due to increasing healthcare digitalization.

Recent product launches from major companies like Siemens Healthineers, Google Health, and GE Healthcare highlight the rapid pace of innovation in this field.

