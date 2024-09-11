Virtual Reality Market - Nonimmersive Technology, Semi-Immersive, Fully Immersive, Hardware, Software, Devices - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Reality Market by Technology (Nonimmersive Technology, Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technology), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Virtual Reality Market grew from USD 23.77 billion in 2023 to USD 28.45 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 20.17%, reaching USD 86.06 billion by 2030.



Enhancements in graphical processing power, sensor accuracy, and display technology improve the realism and responsiveness of VR systems, which drives consumer and business interest. VR provides a risk-free platform for training in industries such as healthcare, military, and aviation, where practicing real-world scenarios can be either dangerous or impractical. The video gaming and entertainment industry heavily invests in VR to provide immersive user experiences, driving growth in this sector. Complexities in integrating VR technology with legacy systems present challenges for the widespread adoption of the technology.





The Americas region, particularly the U.S. and Canada, provides a robust landscape for VR, owing to the presence of large technological corporations and a developed gaming and aviation industry that utilizes VR technology on a large scale. Consumer interest in VR technologies is primarily geared toward gaming and immersive entertainment but is rapidly expanding into education, healthcare, and real estate. The Americas region is characterized by a high rate of technological adoption and a robust infrastructure, which facilitates advanced VR developments.

The EU's strong regulatory framework supports data privacy in VR usage, impacting consumer confidence positively. In these regions, VR is popular in gaming, automotive manufacturing, virtual prototyping, and healthcare for treatment and training purposes. EU funding for research, such as the Horizon 2020 program, further fuels innovation and adoption across the bloc.

The APAC region presents an evolving landscape for the VR market, backed by government support for technology infrastructure and a local ecosystem of hardware manufacturers. Manufacturers and government entities are placing an emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness and applicability of the technology in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and training.

Recent Developments

Strategic Expansion of Sandbox VR with Apparel Group Into Middle Eastern Markets



Sandbox VR, recognized for its virtual reality experiences, has entered into a significant franchise agreement with Apparel Group. This partnership will see the launch of 25 Sandbox VR locations across the Middle East, leveraging Apparel Group's robust presence in the fashion and lifestyle retail sector that encompasses over 85 brands and 2,200 stores in 14 countries. This collaboration aligns with Sandbox VR's reputation for delivering high-quality, immersive virtual reality experiences on a global scale.



5thScape: Pioneering Advancement of VR/AR Ecosystems in Entertainment and Education



5thScape is poised to elevate the realms of virtual reality by launching a new game. The venture is set to transform the entertainment and education industries, launching with its initial game, 'MMA Cage Conquest.' The project aims to serve as a portal to new virtual experiences, aiming to enhance user engagement and learning through immersive technologies.



Pioneering Partnership Brings RaceRoom Racing Simulations to Global VR Arcades



Immersive Tech Inc. announced a collaboration with RaceRoom Entertainment AG to extend RaceRoom's racing simulations through SynthesisVR. This alliance will enhance VR experiences across Synthesis VR's network of 450 global VR arcades, integrating over 400 VR game titles from the industry's expansive marketplace. This integration aims to improve out-of-home VR entertainment, combining SynthesisVR's extensive reach with RaceRoom's immersive racing content.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Drivers

Consumer demand for immersive experiences in online games and competitions

Improvements in processing power and display technology

Utilization of virtual reality for simulation and learning in the aviation and education sector

Market Restraints

Complexities in the integration of VR technology in the existing system

Market Opportunities

Innovations to improve the functional attributes, performance, and immersion potential of virtual reality

Government support for digital healthcare and the potential for adoption of VR in the medical sector

Market Challenges

Performance issues and privacy concerns of virtual reality

Market Segmentation Analysis

Offering: Innovations and advancements to enhance the capabilities of the software component of VR

Application: Ability of VR technology to create immersive and interactive experiences in the gaming & entertainment sector

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC.

CyberGlove Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

EON Reality, Inc.

Firsthand Technology Inc.

FOVE, Inc.

Google LLC

HTC Global Services

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Merge Labs, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MindMaze Holding SA

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sandbox VR, Inc.

Sony Corporation

SpaceVR, Inc.

Ultraleap Limited

Unity Technologies

Varjo Technologies Oy

Vuzix Corporation

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Technology

Non-immersive Technology

Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technology

Offering

Hardware

Cameras

Displays & Projectors

Position Trackers

Semiconductor Components

Controller & Processor

Integrated Circuits

Sensors

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Proximity Sensor

Software

Device Type

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Head-Mounted Displays

Projectors & Display Walls

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Education & Training

Gaming & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Travel & Tourism

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29ufqc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment