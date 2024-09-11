Young People from Around the World Invited to Create Innovative Solutions to SDG-focused Challenges

New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interested in solving some of the biggest challenges humanity faces? Starting today, young people ages 5 to 24 can compete for prizes in the annual World Series of Innovation (WSI), presented by Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the Citi Foundation, and MetLife Foundation.

Prizes range in value from $300 to $1,500 with challenges focused on advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com.

Each year, WSI harnesses the potential of young innovators, empowering them to unleash their creativity and drive positive change. This year, NFTE has expanded the competition to include younger participants with two distinct tracks: the WSI Imagination League, for ages 5-12, and the WSI Impact League, for ages 13-24. The competition is now available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, and Hindi. NFTE believes that an entrepreneurial mindset is key to solving the world’s biggest problems. Thousands of WSI participants will not only propose creative solutions but also develop crucial entrepreneurial and design-thinking skills.

“We are thrilled to launch this year's NFTE World Series of Innovation, an event that consistently showcases the incredible creativity and problem-solving abilities of young people around the globe,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE president & CEO. “Past competitions have brought forward groundbreaking ideas, such as a platform that leverages AI to connect patients with medical professionals, an innovative process that transforms discarded rice husks into clean-burning fuel, and new technology designed to improve traffic efficiency and road safety. By introducing the WSI competition to an even larger audience through expanded ages and languages, we are empowering more young visionaries to address global challenges. We look forward to seeing the remarkable innovations that this diverse group of participants will bring to the table.”

“Young innovators are crucial to success in a new economy and for them to reach their full potential, we must provide outlets to encourage their entrepreneurship. Through the World Series of Innovation, these brilliant young people are tackling the challenges of today that will create an even brighter future for all,” said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife.

"The Citi Foundation believes in the power of young people to shape the future innovations that will create meaningful impact in their communities. By fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of young founders, NFTE’s World Series of Innovation Challenge supports their efforts to address pressing issues in their communities and pave the way for a brighter future,” said Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and President of the Citi Foundation.

Each fall, NFTE announces new WSI challenges leading up to Global Entrepreneurship Week. The competition concludes on Dec. 8, with winners for the Imagination League announced on Feb. 18, 2025, and winners for the Impact League announced on April 14, 2025.

This year’s online challenges will advance the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

WSI Imagination League Challenges (ages 5-12):

SDG 6: Clean Water Challenge

SDG 8: Youth Economic Advancement Challenge, Citi Foundation

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being Challenge, MetLife Foundation

WSI Impact League Challenges (ages 13-24):

SDG 6: Clean Water Challenge

SDG 9: Solar Innovation Challenge, CBT Technology Institute

SDG 8: Youth Economic Advancement Challenge, Citi Foundation

SDG 4: Quality Education Challenge, Comerica Bank

SDG 16: Responsible AI Challenge, EY

SDG 4: Game Based Financial Learning Challenge

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being Challenge, MetLife Foundation

SDG 13: Climate Action Challenge

###

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

About Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation’s “More than Philanthropy” approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit citifoundation.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

