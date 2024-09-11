Food Fortifying Agents Market Projected Value at USD 212.70 Billion by 2033 | Healthy CAGR of 9.10%

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 89.03 billion in 2023 global food fortifying agents market will reach USD 212.70 billion in 2033. Food fortification is the process of enhancing the nutritional value of food by adding essential micronutrients. This technique is increasingly used in a variety of products, including dietary supplements, infant formula, pet food, animal feed, dairy products, bulk food items, fats and oils, and sports nutrition products. Food fortification, or enrichment, is often carried out by governments or food manufacturers to address nutritional deficiencies and improve public health.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 89.03 Million Market Size in 2033 $ 212.70 Billion CAGR 9.10% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Opportunity Rapid Innovations Restraints High Cost

Key Insight of the Global Food fortifying agents Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The North American market for food fortifying agents holds a significant share, with a 35.11% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by various food fortification programs aimed at combating malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. Increased consumer awareness regarding nutrient deficiencies, such as iodine and vitamins A & D, further fuels market growth in this region.



In 2023, the vitamins segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.56% and revenue of 26.31 billion.



The type segment is divided into proteins & amino acids, vitamins, lipids, prebiotics & probiotics, carbohydrates, minerals, and others. In 2023, the vitamins segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.56% and revenue of 26.31 billion.



Over the forecast period, the cereals & cereal-based products segment dominated the market, with a CAGR value of 11.34%.



The application segment is divided into infant formula, dairy & dairy-based products, cereals & cereal-based products, fats & oils, beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Over the forecast period, the cereals & cereal-based products segment dominated the market, with a CAGR value of 11.34%.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases.



The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and high blood pressure is a key driver of demand for food fortifying agents. Additionally, the growing awareness of vitamin deficiencies is boosting market growth as consumers seek to improve their health through fortified foods.



Restraints: High Costs.



The high expenses associated with research and development for food fortifying agents can slow market growth. These costs impact the overall affordability and accessibility of fortified products.



Opportunities: Rapid Innovations.



Advances in food fortification technology have made it easier to enhance the nutrient content of various foods, driving demand for fortifying agents. Increased awareness of healthy eating and evolving health trends are also contributing to market growth.



Challenges: Availability of Cheaper Alternatives.



The presence of lower-cost, counterfeit products in the market poses a challenge. Local vendors often offer cheaper food fortifying agents made from inferior raw materials, which can compromise product quality and affect market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global food fortifying agents market are:



● Cargill Incorporated

● I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

● Royal DSM

● BASF SE

● Arla Foods

● Archer Daniels Midland Company

● Hansen Holdings A/S

● Nestle Sa

● Ingredion Incorporated

● Evonik Industries AG

● Kellogg Co.

● PPG Industries Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



● Proteins & Amino Acids

● Vitamins

● Lipids

● Prebiotics & Probiotics

● Carbohydrates

● Minerals

● Others



By Application



● Infant Formula

● Dairy & Dairy-based Products

● Cereals & Cereal-based Products

● Fats & oils

● Beverages

● Dietary supplements

● Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



