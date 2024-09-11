Argentina Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $2.2 Billion to 2029, Driven by Product Innovations, New Product Launches, and Business Developments

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 21.3% annually to reach US$543.4 million in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 38.7% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$543.4 million in 2024 to reach US$2.79 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in Argentina has demonstrated impressive growth over the past few months, fueled by the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms and the expansion of the fintech ecosystem. Innovations in areas such as embedded payments and lending, along with notable product launches and strategic partnerships, highlight the sector's dynamic evolution.
Looking ahead, the sector is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, supported by favorable regulatory changes and government initiatives promoting fintech innovation. The anticipated growth is bolstered by significant mergers and acquisitions, such as Naranja X's acquisition of Uala, and promising market projections that suggest substantial expansion in the coming years.
Recent regulatory developments, including reforms in anti-money laundering, personal data protection, and AI transparency, underscore Argentina's commitment to fostering a secure and transparent financial environment. These changes aim to enhance market stability and consumer confidence, paving the way for continued innovation and growth in the embedded finance sector. As Argentina advances in this field, it is set to play a pivotal role in reshaping how consumers engage with financial services, driving greater financial inclusion and accessibility.
This growth is expected to continue, supported by regulatory advancements such as open banking initiatives and a favorable government stance on fintech innovation. With more companies adopting embedded finance strategies, Argentina is set to enhance financial inclusion and revolutionize how consumers interact with financial services.
Product & Innovations
Banco Galicia and Mercado Pago's BNPL Service
Banco Galicia and Mercado Pago have expanded their "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) services, enabling consumers to purchase and pay in installments directly through the Mercado Libre platform. This integration enhances the shopping experience by offering immediate financing options at the point of sale.
ICBC's Embedded Financing Solutions
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) introduced new embedded financing solutions within its ICBC Mall marketplace. This initiative allows customers to access financing options seamlessly while shopping, integrating financial services directly into the retail experience.
New Embedded Insurance Products
Several insurtech companies have launched embedded insurance products, allowing users to purchase coverage directly through digital platforms like e-commerce sites and travel booking applications, simplifying access to insurance without traditional processes. These innovations reflect the growing trend of embedding financial services into everyday applications, improving user experience and accessibility in Argentina's evolving embedded finance sector.
Regulatory Changes
Anti-Money Laundering Reforms
National Law was passed, reforming the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework to align with international standards and ensure proper oversight of financial transactions, including those involving embedded finance solutions. This reform is expected to increase transparency and security in the sector, thereby boosting consumer confidence and market stability.
Personal Data Protection Legislation
A draft bill proposed in June 2023 aims to enhance personal data protection, introducing stricter obligations for companies and new rights for data owners. This legislation is crucial for safeguarding consumer privacy in the embedded finance space, potentially leading to more secure and trusted financial transactions.
Artificial Intelligence Transparency and Data Protection Program
In September 2023, a program was established to protect personal data in artificial intelligence applications. While initial and general objectives were outlined, this program may lead to more specific regulations relevant as embedded finance increasingly leverages AI technologies. These regulations could enhance data security and transparency, fostering trust and confidence in AI-powered embedded finance solutions. These regulatory advancements demonstrate Argentina's commitment to creating a secure and transparent environment for the growth of embedded finance, balancing innovation with consumer protection and market stability.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|38.7%
|Regions Covered
|Argentina
