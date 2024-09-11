Argentina Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $2.2 Billion to 2029, Driven by Product Innovations, New Product Launches, and Business Developments

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 21.3% annually to reach US$543.4 million in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 38.7% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$543.4 million in 2024 to reach US$2.79 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.







The embedded finance sector in Argentina has demonstrated impressive growth over the past few months, fueled by the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms and the expansion of the fintech ecosystem. Innovations in areas such as embedded payments and lending, along with notable product launches and strategic partnerships, highlight the sector's dynamic evolution.



Looking ahead, the sector is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, supported by favorable regulatory changes and government initiatives promoting fintech innovation. The anticipated growth is bolstered by significant mergers and acquisitions, such as Naranja X's acquisition of Uala, and promising market projections that suggest substantial expansion in the coming years.



Recent regulatory developments, including reforms in anti-money laundering, personal data protection, and AI transparency, underscore Argentina's commitment to fostering a secure and transparent financial environment. These changes aim to enhance market stability and consumer confidence, paving the way for continued innovation and growth in the embedded finance sector. As Argentina advances in this field, it is set to play a pivotal role in reshaping how consumers engage with financial services, driving greater financial inclusion and accessibility.



This growth is expected to continue, supported by regulatory advancements such as open banking initiatives and a favorable government stance on fintech innovation. With more companies adopting embedded finance strategies, Argentina is set to enhance financial inclusion and revolutionize how consumers interact with financial services.



Product & Innovations

Banco Galicia and Mercado Pago's BNPL Service



Banco Galicia and Mercado Pago have expanded their "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) services, enabling consumers to purchase and pay in installments directly through the Mercado Libre platform. This integration enhances the shopping experience by offering immediate financing options at the point of sale.



ICBC's Embedded Financing Solutions



The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) introduced new embedded financing solutions within its ICBC Mall marketplace. This initiative allows customers to access financing options seamlessly while shopping, integrating financial services directly into the retail experience.



New Embedded Insurance Products



Several insurtech companies have launched embedded insurance products, allowing users to purchase coverage directly through digital platforms like e-commerce sites and travel booking applications, simplifying access to insurance without traditional processes. These innovations reflect the growing trend of embedding financial services into everyday applications, improving user experience and accessibility in Argentina's evolving embedded finance sector.



Regulatory Changes

Anti-Money Laundering Reforms



National Law was passed, reforming the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework to align with international standards and ensure proper oversight of financial transactions, including those involving embedded finance solutions. This reform is expected to increase transparency and security in the sector, thereby boosting consumer confidence and market stability.



Personal Data Protection Legislation



A draft bill proposed in June 2023 aims to enhance personal data protection, introducing stricter obligations for companies and new rights for data owners. This legislation is crucial for safeguarding consumer privacy in the embedded finance space, potentially leading to more secure and trusted financial transactions.



Artificial Intelligence Transparency and Data Protection Program



In September 2023, a program was established to protect personal data in artificial intelligence applications. While initial and general objectives were outlined, this program may lead to more specific regulations relevant as embedded finance increasingly leverages AI technologies. These regulations could enhance data security and transparency, fostering trust and confidence in AI-powered embedded finance solutions. These regulatory advancements demonstrate Argentina's commitment to creating a secure and transparent environment for the growth of embedded finance, balancing innovation with consumer protection and market stability.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.7% Regions Covered Argentina



Scope



Argentina Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Argentina Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Argentina Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Argentina Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Argentina Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Argentina Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

