Self-Help Book EMBRACE & THRIVE Prescribes Growth Mindset in Response to Trauma

While in an abusive relationship, author Denali Lord began to lose sight of the truth. Doubting her self-worth became the norm until the day she reclaimed her power and found her true calling — helping fellow survivors of domestic violence cultivate self-love by altering their mindsets. Emboldened by the freedom of her newfound confidence, Lord discovered just what is possible when one believes in oneself. “To truly be successful in any endeavor, you have to believe in yourself,” Lord says.

Approaching mental health just as she would a client’s physical health in her work as a dietitian and fitness coach, she devised a step-by-step guide to help survivors effectively address their trauma-related challenges.

In “Embrace & Thrive,” Lord offers a self-help journal for overcoming trauma. Helping readers confront and conquer their biggest obstacles, the book supports daily mindfulness practices for addressing mental well-being and contains tools for cultivating self-love and monitoring growth. Lord maintains that with the right mindset, anyone can learn to love and believe in themselves again. “My experience as a domestic violence survivor will allow others with similar stories to feel supported, empowered and ready to embrace their past in order to thrive in the present and future,” Lord says.

“Embrace & Thrive” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Denali Lord is a registered dietitian, fitness professional and mindset coach. She holds multiple degrees in nutrition and dietetics from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. With nearly two decades of experience within the fields of fitness and wellness, she has worked with a variety of clients struggling with numerous health conditions. As a research author, her writing was featured in the May 2014 publication of “Eating Behaviors.” When not working or writing, Denali enjoys gravel and mountain biking, hiking, and spending time with her family.

