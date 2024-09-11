First National Bank announces Allison Daniels as Chief Information Officer and Michelle Gaydica as Chief Operating Officer

ALTAVISTA, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: PPBN), is proud to announce that Allison G. Daniels has transitioned into the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer and that Michelle M. Gaydica has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Daniels has served the Bank for 11 years and previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Information Officer, Ms. Daniels will maintain responsibility for and streamline her focus on information technology, cybersecurity, fraud, compliance, and facilities.

“Allison has done a remarkable job strengthening our IT environment and posture as it pertains to cybersecurity,” said Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and CEO of the Bank. He further commented, “She will continue to serve in a critical role for us going forward.”

Ms. Gaydica served as a Senior Vice President at American National Bank & Trust Company in Danville, VA for 11 years, most recently holding the position of Director of Digital Banking and Client Experience. With over 25 years of banking experience, she brings a diverse background of proven success in technology integrations, strategic planning, human resources, and retail banking to the Chief Operating Officer position. Ms. Gaydica holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison Graduate School of Banking and the North Carolina School of Banking.

Mr. Hall further stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Michelle as our new Chief Operating Officer. She is an exceptionally versatile and strategic leader, making her a valuable and welcome addition to our Senior Management Team. We are eager to see her contributions drive our continued success.”

First National Bank has nearly 200 employees serving market areas consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, Halifax, and Pittsylvania, and the Cities of Charlottesville, Danville, and Lynchburg. The Company currently has a total of eighteen (18) branches with one (1) branch in Amherst County within the Town of Amherst, two (2) branches in Bedford County; five (5) branches in Campbell County, including two (2) within the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded; one (1) branch in the City of Charlottesville, three (3) branches in the City of Danville; three (3) branches in the City of Lynchburg; and three (3) branches in Pittsylvania County, including one (1) within the Town of Chatham. A Loan Production Office has been opened in South Boston, with the Bank having plans to open a branch location in the near future to serve South Boston and the greater Halifax County market.

For more information, please contact Krystal Harris, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, at (434) 515-0365.