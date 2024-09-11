Heroes with Paws: National Service Dog Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 64 million Americans live with a disability*, but many don't have a service dog to help them lead more independent lives. Racquel White, VP of Corporate Affairs at Eukanuba USA, and Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions did a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon to discuss Eukanuba and Canine companions' national service dog awareness month campaign.



Since 2008, September has been National Service Dog Awareness Month. It’s a time when we celebrate the unique role of dogs whose special purpose in life is to provide enhanced independence for people with disabilities.

Service dogs can pull wheelchairs, turn light switches on and off, open and close doors and drawers, pick up dropped items and more. With the help of a service dog that can perform over 45 different tasks, people with disabilities can live more confident and independent lives.

Our nation has been celebrating National Service Dog Awareness Month for the past 16 years, but Canine Companions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been raising, training and matching service dogs at no cost to people with disabilities for almost 50 years. Canine Companions is the originator of service dogs, and they have gifted more dogs than any other organization.

Since only a small percentage of people with a disability currently have the support of a service dog, Eukanuba and Canine Companions are celebrating National Service Dog Awareness Month with an innovative campaign. Eukanuba, the leader in high-performance nutrition for service, sporting and working dogs, will launch “Feed Eukanuba, Fuel Independence.”

Between September 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024, Eukanuba will donate $20 per bag of dog food purchased** at participating retailers to Canine Companions. Increasing the number of raised, trained and placed service dogs is the best way to celebrate National Service Dog Awareness Month.

To learn more visit: eukanuba.com/us/canine-companions.

* Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

** Offer valid for purchases from September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, or until a maximum donation value of $100,000 is achieved. Offer only valid on Eukanuba Dry Dog Foods 28lbs and larger. Valid on in-stock items only. Offer valid in US only. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Pricing and promotion are subject to change without notice. Not redeemable for cash or credit.

About Raquel White, VP Corporate Affairs, Eukanuba USA

Racquel White is Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Eukanuba USA, a division of Mars, Inc. She is responsible for ESG, Crisis Management, Reputation, Communications, Government Relations and Philanthropy in the region. She currently lives in New Jersey with her dog, Max. She released a children’s book series “My Adoption: A Max Brown Adventure” in honor of the rescue and adoption story of her pet. Racquel is passionate about creating A Better World For Pets as pet ownership has personally changed her life.

About Paige Mazzoni, CEO, Canine Companions

As CEO of Canine Companions, Paige Mazzoni brings more than 35 years of professional experience in strategy, marketing, animal care and operations. Building on the legacy of Canine Companions, Paige is focused on furthering the impact of serving people with disabilities and growing the organization to meet the enormous need that exists. Her extensive experience expands Canine Companions’ leadership in the service dog industry.

About Alex Hutchinson, Instructor, Canine Companions

Alex Hutchinson is an instructor at the Northeast region of Canine Companions with over 20 years of experience. In addition to training Canine Companions service dogs, Alex supports the organization’s mission by giving demonstrations of the skills of these exceptional service dogs at fundraising and awareness events.

Eukanuba

With over 50 years of research, Eukanuba offers a complete food lineup, and delivers exceptional, customized nutrition. Eukanuba's products cater to all types of dogs and are categorized according to life-stage, size and health-and-performance requirements. For more information visit www.eukanuba.com.

Canine Companions

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has six training centers across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at https://canine.org/ or call 1-800-572-BARK (2275).

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ceefc2-8f87-43ff-bbb3-3debbe20210f