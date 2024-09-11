Lesaka achieves its profitability guidance for FY 2024 and provides significantly higher profitability guidance for FY 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2024”) and year ended June 30, 2024 (“FY 2024”).



FY 2024 performance :

Revenue increased 11% in South African Rand (“ZAR”) 1 to $564.2 million (ZAR 10.6 billion).

to $564.2 million (ZAR 10.6 billion). Operating income increased to $3.6 million (ZAR 67.3 million), compared to an operating loss of $15.3 million (ZAR 275.3 million) in FY 2023.

Net loss improved 48% in ZAR to $17.4 million (ZAR 326.1 million), compared to a net loss of $35.1 million (ZAR 629.2 million) in FY 2023.

GAAP loss per share improved 49% in ZAR, to $0.27 (ZAR R5.07).

Guidance for Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) achieved, increasing 55% in ZAR to $36.9 million (ZAR 690.9 million).

Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.06 (ZAR 1.06), improved ZAR 3.72, compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.15 (ZAR 2.66) in FY 2023.

Merchant Division revenue increased 12% in ZAR to $498.3 million (ZAR 9.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% in ZAR to $33.4 million (ZAR 624.1 million).

Consumer Division revenue increased 15% in ZAR to $69.2 million (ZAR 1.3 billion) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 361% to $14.7 million (ZAR 274.2 million).

Net debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA2 ratio improved to 2.5 times compared to 4.5 times in FY 2023.

Q4 2024 performance :

Revenue increased 9% in ZAR to $146.0 million (ZAR 2.7 billion) compared to Q4 2023.

Operating income increased to $0.3 million (ZAR 5.6 million) compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million (ZAR 124.3 million) in Q4 2023.

Net loss improved 58% in ZAR to $5.0 million (ZAR 93.2 million).

GAAP loss per share improved 59% in ZAR to $0.08 (ZAR R1.44).

Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure), positive for a third successive quarter, improved ZAR 1.18 to $0.02 (ZAR 0.42) compared to a fundamental loss per share of $0.04 (ZAR 0.76) in Q4 2023.



(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the year: ZAR 18.68 to $1 for FY 2024, ZAR 17.94 to $1 for FY 2023. The ZAR weakened 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during FY 2024 when compared to FY 2023.

Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter: ZAR 18.47 to $1 for Q4 2024, ZAR 18.88 to $1 for Q3 2024, ZAR 18.74 to $1 for Q4 2023. The ZAR strengthened 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during Q4 2024 when compared to Q4 2023 and 2.2% when compared to the prior sequential quarter (Q3 2024). (2) Non-GAAP measure. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as net debt at specific date divided by Annualized Group Adjusted EBITDA.

Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said: “We continue to materially improve the profitability of Lesaka achieving Group Adjusted EBITDA of ZAR 691 million in FY 2024, up from ZAR 445 million in FY 2023 and a significant positive transformation compared to a Group Adjusted EBITDA loss of ZAR 328 million in FY 2022. We have carried this momentum into FY 2025 and are providing a guidance range of ZAR 900 million to ZAR 1 billion.

We have established ourselves as the leading independent fintech in Southern Africa with significant room for increased growth and profitability over the coming years.”

Chief Executive Officer Southern Africa Lincoln Mali added, “I am particularly pleased with the Consumer Division’s performance. Our teams have worked hard to turn it into an important profit and cash flow contributor for the Group, demonstrated by the 94% growth in Segment Adjusted EBITDA this quarter. We are entering an exciting period of growth for Lesaka, integrating the Adumo and Touchsides acquisitions with our existing fintech solutions as we strive to empower Southern African consumers and merchants to fulfil their potential.”

Outlook: First Quarter 2025 (“Q1 2025”) and Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q1 2025, the quarter ending September 30, 2024 we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 2.5 billion and ZAR 2.7 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 160 million and ZAR 180 million.

For FY 2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion.

Our outlook provided:

Includes the impact of a portion of revenue recognized on a gross basis 1 in FY 2024, that has converted to an agency relationship and will be recognized on a net basis in FY 2025. This has no material impact on profitability.

in FY 2024, that has converted to an agency relationship and will be recognized on a net basis in FY 2025. This has no material impact on profitability. Includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of Adumo, expected to close in October 2024 (quarter two of fiscal 2025).

Includes the impact of an interest expense charge 2 on the consumer loan book that was not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024.

on the consumer loan book that was not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2024. Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

The mid-point of the FY 2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA implies a growth rate of more than 30% on a like-for-like basis (excluding Adumo and the interest expense charge on the consumer book).

(1) FY 2024 revenue includes approximately ZAR 1.8 billion of revenue recognized on a gross basis for Easyload prepaid airtime vouchers sold. If we recognized this revenue on a gross basis in FY 2025 it would be ZAR 2.4 billion. (2) We are currently engaging our funders to provide the Consumer Division with a specific debt facility to be utilized to fund our Consumer lending book. This will result in the inclusion of the related interest expense charges in Group Adjusted EBITDA. Our FY 2025 Q1 and FY2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance provided has been prepared on the basis that the facility is in place with effect from the commencement of Q1 FY 2025. It accordingly includes an interest expense charge related to the Consumer Division of approximately ZAR 15 million (FY 2025 Q1) and ZAR 105 million (FY 2025), compared to zero in FY 2024 Q1 and FY 2024, when the interest expense related to funding the Consumer Lending book was included in the Group’s interest expense charge, which is not included in Group Adjusted EBITDA.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Group Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for FY 2024 and Q4 2024 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, is available on our company website at www.lesakatech.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represents non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable. Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2023 also includes change in tax rate, a net gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to an equity-accounted investment and an adjustment for an unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.



Attachment A



Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:



Three months and year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended Year ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (5,035 ) $ (11,909 ) $ (4,047 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (35,074 ) Loss from equity accounted investments (40 ) 2,535 (43 ) 1,279 5,117 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (5,075 ) (9,374 ) (4,090 ) (16,161 ) (29,957 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,482 (1,844 ) 931 3,363 (2,309 ) Loss before income tax expense (3,593 ) (11,218 ) (3,159 ) (12,798 ) (32,266 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - - - (250 ) - Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment - 12 - - 205 Impairment loss - 7,039 - - 7,039 Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (184 ) 179 121 (83 ) 222 Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (3,777 ) (3,988 ) (3,038 ) (13,131 ) (24,800 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 3,657 3,590 3,562 14,419 15,149 Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) (120 ) (398 ) 524 1,288 (9,651 ) Interest expense 4,620 5,159 4,581 18,932 18,567 Interest income (732 ) (584 ) (628 ) (2,294 ) (1,853 ) Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 3,768 4,177 4,477 17,926 7,063 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 2,548 2,203 2,229 9,246 8,536 Stock-based compensation charges 2,258 1,354 2,090 7,911 7,309 Once-off items 1,684 64 907 1,853 1,922 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 10,258 $ 7,798 $ 9,703 $ 36,936 $ 24,830





Three months ended Year ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 56 $ 58 $ 276 $ 512 $ 850 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition 1,628 - 631 2,293 - (Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses - 244 - (952 ) 639 Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments - (1,469 ) - - (1,469 ) Employee misappropriation of company funds - 1,152 - - 1,202 Separation of employee expense - 79 - - 262 Indirect taxes provision - - - - 438 $ 1,684 $ 64 $ 907 $ 1,853 $ 1,922

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:



Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP (5,035 ) (11,909 ) (0.08 ) (0.19 ) (93,201 ) (223,192 ) (1.44 ) (3.50 ) Intangible asset amortization, net 2,670 2,621 49,563 49,104 Stock-based compensation charge 2,258 1,354 39,482 25,376 Transaction costs 1,684 52 31,047 975 Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments - 12 - 225 Other - 271 - 5,079 Deferred tax asset recognized - (2,021 ) - (37,876 ) Impairment loss - 7,039 - 131,921 Fundamental 1,577 (2,581 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) 26,891 (48,388 ) 0.42 (0.76 )





Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP (17,440 ) (35,074 ) (0.27 ) (0.56 ) (326,070 ) (629,227 ) (5.07 ) (9.89 ) Stock-based compensation charge 7,911 7,309 145,571 131,123 Intangible asset amortization, net 10,543 10,981 196,875 196,990 Impairment of equity method investments 1,167 1,110 22,084 19,913 Change in tax rate - (1,299 ) - (23,304 ) Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss (952 ) 395 (17,648 ) 7,086 Allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable (250 ) - (4,741 ) - Transaction costs 2,805 845 52,186 15,159 Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments - 205 - 3,678 Other - 1,081 - 19,393 Deferred tax asset recognized - (2,021 ) - (36,257 ) Impairment loss - 7,039 - 126,280 Fundamental 3,784 (9,429 ) 0.06 (0.15 ) 68,257 (169,166 ) 1.06 (2.66 )





Attachment B



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE $ 146,046 $ 133,149 $ 564,222 $ 527,971 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 113,063 102,893 442,673 417,544 Selling, general and administration 24,855 24,055 92,001 95,050 Depreciation and amortization 6,205 5,793 23,665 23,685 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition 1,628 - 2,293 - OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 295 (6,631 ) 3,590 (15,347 ) REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE - - 250 - LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - 12 - 205 INTEREST INCOME 732 584 2,294 1,853 INTEREST EXPENSE 4,620 5,159 18,932 18,567 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (3,593 ) (11,218 ) (12,798 ) (32,266 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,482 (1,844 ) 3,363 (2,309 ) NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (5,075 ) (9,374 ) (16,161 ) (29,957 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 40 (2,535 ) (1,279 ) (5,117 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (5,035 ) $ (11,909 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (35,074 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.56 )





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,035 ) $ (11,909 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (35,074 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,205 5,793 23,665 23,685 Impairment loss - 7,039 - 7,039 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 1,626 2,328 5,158 6,495 Movement in interest payable (126 ) 1,780 1,119 5,069 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities 66 (143 ) (853 ) (20 ) Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments - 12 - 205 (Gain) Loss from equity-accounted investments (40 ) 2,535 1,279 5,117 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable - - (250 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (17 ) (2 ) (305 ) (468 ) Facility fee amortized 62 221 443 864 Stock-based compensation charge 2,258 1,354 7,911 7,309 Dividends received from equity accounted investments - 21 95 42 Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable and other receivables (1,058 ) 6,914 (10,873 ) (1,687 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (2,932 ) (1,035 ) (10,029 ) (12,353 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory 4,334 3,941 9,840 2,172 Increase in accounts payable and other payables 1,575 (3,716 ) 22,141 1,705 Increase in taxes payable (958 ) (2,278 ) (400 ) (800 ) Decrease in deferred taxes (308 ) (3,098 ) (2,712 ) (8,890 ) Net cash provided by in operating activities 5,652 9,757 28,789 410 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (4,715 ) (2,946 ) (12,665 ) (16,156 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 450 341 1,565 1,497 Acquisition of intangible assets (58 ) (174 ) (294 ) (419 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,583 ) - (1,583 ) - Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment - 11 3,508 656 Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - - 250 112 Loan to equity-accounted investment - - - (112 ) Net change in settlement assets 7,172 (1,064 ) (7,196 ) (2,036 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,266 (3,832 ) (16,415 ) (16,458 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 29,511 78,577 182,990 520,065 Repayment of bank overdraft (27,421 ) (98,983 ) (199,642 ) (547,271 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 9,302 1,345 23,728 24,355 Repayment of long-term borrowings (7,022 ) (12,220 ) (20,073 ) (17,512 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (1,288 ) (816 ) (1,495 ) (1,287 ) Proceeds from issue of shares 94 34 165 481 Guarantee fee - - - (100 ) Net change in settlement obligations (6,148 ) 1,341 7,214 2,148 Net cash used in financing activities (2,972 ) (30,722 ) (7,113 ) (19,121 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,366 (3,843 ) 2,025 (10,999 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,312 (28,640 ) 7,286 (46,168 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 59,606 87,272 58,632 104,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 65,918 $ 58,632 $ 65,918 $ 58,632





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (A) (A) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,065 $ 35,499 Restricted cash 6,853 23,133 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - June: $1241; June: $509 and other receivables 36,667 25,665 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - June: $4,644; June: $3,582 44,058 36,744 Inventory 18,226 27,337 Total current assets before settlement assets 164,869 148,378 Settlement assets 22,827 15,258 Total current assets 187,696 163,636 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - June: $49,762; June: $36,563 31,936 27,447 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 7,280 4,731 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 206 3,171 GOODWILL 138,551 133,743 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - June: $46,200; June: $30,173 111,353 121,597 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 3,446 10,315 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 77,982 77,594 TOTAL ASSETS 558,450 542,234 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding 6,737 23,021 Short-term credit facilities 9,351 9,025 Accounts payable 16,674 12,380 Other payables 56,051 36,297 Operating lease liability - current 2,343 1,747 Current portion of long-term borrowings 3,878 3,663 Income taxes payable 654 1,005 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 95,688 87,138 Settlement obligations 22,358 14,774 Total current liabilities 118,046 101,912 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 38,128 46,840 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 5,087 3,138 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 139,308 129,455 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,595 1,982 TOTAL LIABILITIES 303,164 283,327 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 79,429 79,429 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: 64,272,243; June: 63,640,246 83 83 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: June: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 343,639 335,696 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: June: 25,563,808; June: 25,244,286 (289,733 ) (288,238 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (188,355 ) (195,726 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 310,223 327,663 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 175,857 179,478 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 175,857 179,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 558,450 $ 542,234





(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.





Attachment C



Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:



Three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2024 2024 2023 Net loss (USD’000) (5,035 ) (11,909 ) Adjustments: Net loss on sale of equity-accounted investments - 12 Impairment loss - 7,039 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (17 ) (2 ) Tax effects on above 5 1 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (5,047 ) (4,859 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 64,527 63,805 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 64,527 63,805 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Diluted, in USD (0.08 ) (0.08 )





Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (USD’000) (17,440 ) (35,074 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments 1,167 1,110 Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investment - 205 Impairment loss - 7,039 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (305 ) (468 ) Tax effects on above 82 126 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (16,496 ) (27,062 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 64,179 63,134 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 64,179 63,134 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.26 ) (0.43 ) Diluted, in USD (0.26 ) (0.43 )





Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share Three months ended

June 30, Year ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 64,527 63,805 64,179 63,134 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 64,527 63,805 64,179 63,134

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.