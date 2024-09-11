Host Hotels & Resorts Wins Nareit's 2024 Diversity Impact Award

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), was named the winner of Nareit’s prestigious 2024 Diversity Impact Award for large cap REITs, which was presented at Nareit’s REITworks 2024 Sustainability & Social Responsibility Conference on September 11, 2024.



Nareit’s Diversity Impact Awards celebrate REITs and publicly traded real estate companies that demonstrate a comprehensive and intentional approach to implementing social responsibility practices and advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace, their communities and the real estate industry. The Company was recognized for its exemplary social responsibility leadership, including a corporate strategy and culture that celebrates diversity and promotes equity and inclusion across the value chain.

“These awards recognize Host Hotels & Resorts’ notable strides toward progress, consistent prioritization and innovative approaches to meet the ever-changing needs of their business with an inclusive lens,” said Ayris T. Scales, Nareit senior vice president of social responsibility & global affairs.

The Company’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) and its holistic, value-chain approach includes a focus on: inclusive hiring practices, workforce training and education, diverse talent development, supply chain diversity, community partnerships that support underrepresented and at-risk groups, industry partnerships that create opportunities for the next generation of hospitality leaders, social impact investments and partnerships with hotel managers that value inclusion.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive the 2024 Diversity Impact Award,” said Mari Sifo, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Host Hotels & Resorts. “As a corporate responsibility leader, we believe that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of innovation and success. These principles are a fundamental part of Host’s values and culture, and embedded in our corporate DNA. The recognition from Nareit is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and leaders who champion and integrate diversity and inclusion into our workplace every day. As we work toward our 2050 net positive vision, we are committed to continuing to lead our industry with a measurable culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.”

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.