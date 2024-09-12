Tonner Drones Formalizes the End of Equity-Line

Cannes, 12 September 2024 08:00, Tonner Drones (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a historic milestone by formalising the termination of the last variable pricing financing instrument and stopping further dilution.

As announced in the Press Release1 of 9 September 2024, formalising the termination agreement with the Fiducie A trust regarding the last variable pricing financing instrument (the “Agreement”) would take a maximum of 5 days. All relevant amounts have now been transferred, final signatures have been exchanged, and the Agreement has been completed.

The highlights are as follows:

D.M. van den Ouden, board director, is the new owner of the € 1.49M contract (the “ Contract ”) formerly held by the Fiducie A trust

”) formerly held by the Fiducie A trust The right to make conversions has been removed from the Contract

The new interest rate under the Contract has been reduced to 4% per year from 12% per year and the maturity has been extended to 30 June 2026

The Company is no longer subject to any further dilutive variable pricing financing instruments.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information: contact@tonnerdrones.com / www.tonnerdrones.com

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of TonnerDrones' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of TonnerDrones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding TonnerDrones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or TonnerDrones' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, TonnerDrones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.









