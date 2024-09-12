Press Release

Nokia and OTE Group set dual world-record optical transmission rates over ultra long distances

Companies set new transmission rate records of 800Gbps over 2580 km and 900Gbps over 1290 km.

Nokia’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine technology can reduce energy consumption.

12 September 2024

Athens, Greece: Nokia together with OTE Group, a member of Deutsche Telekom (DT), today announced two new optical transmission rate world records using Nokia’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology.

The field trial, which used Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M optical transport solution, ran over OTE Group’s national dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network, connecting IP Core data centers and routers in Greece. Two optical nodes were installed in Patra and Athens to boost performance over the specific fiber optic routes using PSE-6s coherent optics.

As a result, Nokia and OTE achieved record-breaking speeds in a live network in real conditions, transmitting 800Gbps on a single channel over 2580 km, and 900Gbps over 1290 km. This was achieved over a DWDM link transmitting a full load of DWDM channels over 4.8THz of spectrum and supported a total network capacity of 25.6 Tbps per fiber. The companies also demonstrated 1.2 Tbps transmission on a single channel over 255 km.

Running an optical solution with Nokia’s PSE-6s allows the increase of network capacity and spectrum utilization, reduces energy consumption per bit by 40%, and minimizes the network's carbon footprint.

Michalis Papamichail, OTE Group Core Network Devops and Technology Strategy Director, said: “We are proud to have developed, constructed and operate one of the most advanced long-haul backbone DWDM networks globally. This network has demonstrated world-record performances, as evidenced by our recent field trial. Our aim is to deliver top tier performance in the most cost-effective manner. In collaboration with our partner, Nokia, we look forward to further advancements in our DWDM technology."

James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nokia’s optical business, commented: “Our relentless pursuit of advancing optical technology has led to a new pinnacle with the PSE-6s field trial, establishing a groundbreaking industry standard and underscoring our leadership in delivering high-capacity, long-haul DWDM transmission solutions. It's incredibly gratifying to achieve these dual world records in collaboration with our longstanding customer, OTE, who is helping to strengthen the Greek economy through its advanced network infrastructure. Together, we are contributing to a global legacy that elevates data transmission capabilities to meet the surging demands of social media, cloud computing, and video streaming.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About OTE Group

OTE Group is the largest technology company in Greece, member of the Deutsche Telekom Group. It is one of the top listed companies with respect to capitalization on the Athens Stock Exchange and is also listed on the London Stock Exchange. Deutsche Telekom holds 52.77% of OTE’s share capital and the Greek State holds 7.61%. In 2023, OTE Group employed 10,590 people.

Under the unified commercial brand COSMOTE and its key message “a better world, for all”, OTE Group offers a wide range of services: fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay-TV and integrated ICT solutions. The Group is also active in maritime communications and real-estate, as well as in e-payments, online food delivery and the digital insurance market. Abroad, the Group operates in the mobile telecommunications market of Romania.

Sustainability is integrated into the Group’s business strategy and operations as a key priority. The Group’s Sustainability strategy is fully aligned with that of the Deutsche Telekom Group, focusing on four priorities: Climate Neutrality, Circular Economy throughout the Value Chain, Inclusion and Equal Opportunities at Work, and Digital Society for all.

