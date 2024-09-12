Mario Nawfal’s IBC Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Rewardable

Dubai , Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rewardable has announced a significant six-figure cash investment and media collaboration with Mario Nawfal’s IBC Ventures. This partnership highlights Rewardable’s dedication to redefining Web3 marketing and fostering genuine community engagement, using its platform to drive authentic, high-quality interactions in the space.

Launched in 2023, Rewardable connects Web3 projects with a global community of KYC-verified users known as "Task Ninjas." Trusted by industry leaders like The Sandbox, Sports Illustrated, and Superworld, the platform addresses critical issues in the Web3 marketing space, such as fake users and low-quality interactions, by incentivizing genuine engagement through task completion and micro-jobs. Participants earn $REWARD tokens, driving real value and insights for projects while maintaining a deflationary token model and high-security standards. V2 of Rewardable is currently undergoing private beta testing and will launch to the public in early Q4 2024, alongside the introduction of the new utility token, $REWARD, which will debut on the Base chain.

Mario Nawfal, founder of the IBC Group and a respected voice in the Web3 space, has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, building and investing in successful ventures. IBC's investment and involvement with Rewardable will support the platform’s reach, introduce new growth opportunities, and accelerate its mission of enhancing the quality and effectiveness of Web3 marketing efforts.

“Rewardable is addressing one of the most significant challenges in the Web3 space—ensuring that marketing engagement is authentic, secure, and impactful. The platform’s innovative approach has immense potential, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey,” said Mario Nawfal.

Josef Holm, co-founder of Rewardable, added, “We are thrilled to have IBC Ventures and Mario Nawfal on board as strategic partners. Their expertise and vision perfectly align with Rewardable's mission to transform Web3 marketing through real user engagement. This partnership will further empower us to help projects succeed by providing high-quality interactions and insights that drive real value.”

This partnership is set to unlock new synergies, allowing Rewardable to leverage the firm's marketing expertise and navigate the evolving Web3 landscape. Together, they aim to bring greater transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness to Web3 marketing, benefiting projects and users.

Rewardable offers task creators and participants a seamless, user-friendly experience across web, mobile, and browser platforms. With IBC Ventures’ backing, the company is poised to lead the Web3 marketing revolution.

About Rewardable

Rewardable, backed by E-magine Ventures, is a task-to-earn platform that connects Web3 projects with a global community of KYC-verified users. Users earn $REWARD tokens by completing tasks and micro-jobs, driving genuine engagement and delivering valuable insights for projects. By ensuring high-quality interactions and tackling key challenges in Web3 marketing, Rewardable offers a unique value proposition for both projects and participants. For more information, visit https://rewardable.app .

About Mario Nawfal and IBC Ventures

Mario Nawfal is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and Web3 thought leader known for founding the IBC Group, the largest media company on X, and making strategic investments in high-impact ventures in the blockchain and crypto space. With a passion for innovation, Mario is dedicated to empowering the next generation of Web3 projects.

Contact Information: