Discuss’ Groundbreaking Launch Focuses on Eliminating the Biggest Pain Points Across the Entire Research Lifecycle

Seattle, Washington, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the unveiling of Discuss’ Fall release and ongoing GenAI innovations, global brands and research teams can further reduce analysis time – turning hundreds of hours of interviews and pages of transcripts into insights in minutes. With a strong focus on ease of use, this release reinforces Discuss’ commitment to democratizing qualitative research, empowering everyone—from insights pros to marketing and product teams and beyond—with the easiest, start-to-finish solution that makes connecting with their target audiences a breeze.

Highlights of the latest release include:

Pinpointing Human-Centric Insights in an Instant with GenAI

This release marks the greatest leap in innovation for Discuss’ GenAI Assistant, Genie, since its inception last year. Genie has been accelerating insights analysis by extracting key themes, summaries, and quotes at a session level as well as from transcripts across multiple sessions of a project. With the latest enhancements, Genie now also provides summaries and relevant quotes specific to questions that you direct it to focus on – whether they are from discussion guide questions or ones that come to mind post-interview. Now, with a more chat-like experience, you can continue to ask Genie questions and receive additional summaries and quotes related to that question. This new innovation is changing the game of qualitative insights, enabling researchers to surface answers to the questions that matter most and in record time.

Plus, teams can make smarter business decisions with Genie by analyzing and comparing insight summaries across segments, countries, or interviews. For example, a brand could ask Genie, 'How do shopping behaviors for sustainable products differ between Gen Z and Millennials across the US, Spain, and Japan?' This allows the team to quickly identify key differences, where Millennials may favor eco-friendly packaging, while Gen Z might prioritize ethical sourcing. Armed with these insights, they can tailor product features, marketing strategies, or regional campaigns to maximize the impact for each of their target audiences.

In line with its commitment to make qual easy for anyone to do, Discuss’ GenAI technology is purpose-built, so users don’t need to be GenAI prompt engineers and think through their questions and prompts to get great outputs. Genie does all of that heavy lifting behind the scenes for them.

Editing and analyzing sessions done off-platform has never been easier.

Discuss has made analyzing research conducted outside the platform just as easy as analyzing research done within it. For uploaded research recordings, the platform will automatically identify the unique speakers within the machine-generated transcript. Once the transcript is generated, users can then edit the information associated with these speakers, adding details such as name, role, and participant information. Additionally, researchers can leverage Genie and all of the above-mentioned enhancements to analyze these off-platform recordings, surfacing key insights and building a robust insights repository, no matter where the research was conducted.

Launching Projects Faster and Easier than Ever with a New Intuitive Project Wizard

For a faster time to insights, easily bring discussion guides into the Discuss platform.

Whether researchers prefer to start from scratch or use a template from a past project, they now have multiple convenient options when using discussion guides. In just a few clicks, teams can easily copy and paste their discussion guides directly into the Discuss platform. Teams can leverage their guides to not only create a structured meeting room experience but also to pre-select which questions they want Genie to analyze.

Launch projects faster with a customized experience.

Discuss’ latest enhancements make it even easier for anyone at an organization to feel comfortable and confident to talk to their target audience, with the ability to get their research started in an instant, whether on a local or global scale. Each new project is customized to match their company’s needs and subscription level, allowing teams to get started instantly with the support they need—whether it’s recruiting or project management—without waiting for additional costs and approvals.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our biggest innovation on the GenAI front since our initial launch of Genie last year,” said Adam Mertz, Chief Growth Officer at Discuss. “What’s equally exciting is our focus on ease of use. Our new project setup wizard offers our customers the most intuitive, user-friendly way for quickly getting research projects going and connecting with target audiences in an instant.”

With the innovations of this Fall release, Discuss continues to set the standard, making it faster and easier than ever for organizations and research agencies to capture and analyze global human experiences.





About Discuss



Discuss stands as an all-in-one qualitative research platform unlocking human centricity. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical role in fostering empathy. Trusted by the leading Market Insights, CX, and UX professionals worldwide, Discuss goes beyond data points, delivering in-depth insights in real-time and transforming consumer relationships. As a pioneering leader in the qualitative market research space, our platform is the choice of global brands and agencies, including Unilever, Viking Cruises, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Reckitt, and Mastercard, enabling them to make more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. Talk to an expert to transform your insights into powerful, human-centric strategies that drive action and deliver results.





