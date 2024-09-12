Atana Wins Two Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana today shared that it won two Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards in Learning and Development. Recognized for its work with Harbor Freight Tools, Atana received Gold for Best Customer Training Program and Bronze for Best Compliance Training.



Atana and Harbor Freight Tools secured the win for its entry, “Behavior-Changing Harassment Prevention Solution,” which considered how the two companies rethought this important training to connect with learners genuinely and develop the attitudes and behaviors necessary for respectful, harassment-free work environments.

John Hansen, Atana Chairman and CEO, commented, “Using data to understand learners’ attitudes and abilities better, Atana’s courses embody established principles and highlight the critical workplace behaviors, skills and competencies that fuel strategic change. Our work with Harbor Freight exemplifies this thinking, with these awards from Brandon Hall Group only further validating the value and importance of Atana’s offerings.”

HCM Excellence Awards entries are evaluated by a panel of industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives for alignment to business need and environment; program design, functionality and delivery; adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity; and overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits. The awards were announced on August 22, 2024.

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards program leader Rachel Cooke.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

To see this year’s winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com.