Operative Announces Integrated Solution with Salesforce Media Cloud to Improve Automation and Measurement for Media Companies

Media Companies Will Access an Intelligent Sales Management Solution to Run Unified Cross-Screen Advertising Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, a leading provider of advertising management solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to deliver a deeply integrated offering for Salesforce Media Cloud customers and their advertising sales businesses. This partnership brings together the strengths of Operative's order management system AOS, Salesforce Media Cloud and MuleSoft to deliver an intelligent sales management solution that will enable media companies and advertisers to run unified cross-screen campaigns with increased efficiency and effectiveness.

Operative and Salesforce’s Media Cloud's Advertising Sales Management solution will provide media companies with access to new automation capabilities, helping customers to drive productivity, improve the accuracy of proposal building, drive higher yield, and generate faster and more actionable campaign insights. Additionally media companies can provide advertisers with dramatic improvements, including quicker turnaround on more comprehensive and targeted omnichannel proposals, faster reaction to requests for data, and more sophisticated campaign measurement.

“Together, Operative and Salesforce are delivering an intelligent sales management solution for media and advertising companies to run unified cross-screen campaigns. With our recent Media Cloud integration, we’re able to provide new automation and measurement capabilities that further streamline revenue management and deliver the next generation of insights media companies need to succeed in the future,” said Michael Grossi, CEO at Operative.

With this integration, Operative and Salesforce are providing media companies with access to next generation revenue management, including an AI-based proposal builder, automated revenue scheduling, and the ability to surface deeper measurement and insights across their campaigns. Media companies will also soon be able to deliver a fully integrated cross-screen campaign that is targeted, measured and optimized using an advertiser’s first-party data and audience segmentation for more end-to-end transparent measurement. Customers will soon benefit from the following features:

AI Proposal Building – Through deep automated integrations between Operative’s AOS and Salesforce Media Cloud, customers will soon leverage AI tools to speed and optimize the planning and proposal processes. Operative’s AI solution Adeline ingests RFP data directly from Salesforce, dramatically reducing the manual work needed to create a targeted proposal. Using voice or text prompts, Adeline instantly generates an accurate proposal option that eliminates hours of tedious work and helps drive increased reach of campaigns and improve yield.

– Through deep automated integrations between Operative’s AOS and Salesforce Media Cloud, customers will soon leverage AI tools to speed and optimize the planning and proposal processes. Operative’s AI solution Adeline ingests RFP data directly from Salesforce, dramatically reducing the manual work needed to create a targeted proposal. Using voice or text prompts, Adeline instantly generates an accurate proposal option that eliminates hours of tedious work and helps drive increased reach of campaigns and improve yield. Automated Revenue Scheduling – AOS provides a unified system for campaign data, enabling Account Executives to access on-demand revenue data at a granular level in Salesforce Media Cloud, to quickly answer questions and inform strategic decisions for buyers more quickly.

“As the industry becomes increasingly fragmented, managing advertising sales has become more complex for media and entertainment companies and often results in inefficiencies across advertising sales and campaign operations,” said Christopher Dean, SVP and GM of Communications, Media & Entertainment at Salesforce. “By combining Salesforce’s Advertising Sales Management application with Operative's market-leading OMS technology, we're looking forward to offering media & entertainment companies a connected and comprehensive advertising sales solution that helps automate advertising operations and campaign management.”

Operative will be at Dreamforce in September, where you can learn more about our partnership. Reach out to your Salesforce representative to learn more about the Operative AOS and Salesforce Media Cloud integration.

