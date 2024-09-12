5 Tips for Stopping Hydraulic System Leaks

HOLLY, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leaking hydraulic system reduces productivity, damages equipment, and may cause machinery breakdowns. While some hydraulic system leaks are relatively easy to locate and repair – such as those caused by a split hose – others are more elusive. The stop-leak experts at Bar’s Leaks offer these five tips for sealing and preventing leaks in virtually any hydraulic system, including those in construction, farming, manufacturing, forestry, mining, vehicle repair, waste management and other industrial equipment.



Conduct regular visual inspections. Regularly checking the hydraulic system for signs of wear and tear, corrosion, damage, and leaks is the best way to catch and address problems early. Analyze and replace hydraulic oil as needed. Nothing lasts forever, and that includes hydraulic fluid. Replace the fluid as recommended by the equipment manufacturer. Regular oil analysis will also indicate when the fluid should be changed. Also replace the fluid if it has gotten too hot (often indicated by a change in color and odor), contaminated, or degraded. Control fluid conditions. Fluctuating temperatures can stress hydraulic systems. Check fluid viscosity and adjust as needed seasonally to ensure ongoing smooth performance. Depending on where the equipment is used, temperature control devices like coolers, heaters and/or insulation may be needed. Change the filters. Keep damaging contaminants out of the system by following the manufacturer recommendations for replacing or cleaning breathers, strainers and filters. Treat the system with a hydraulic stop leak and conditioner. Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal (p/n H60) not only seals hydraulic system leaks, it also reduces friction and wear, extends hydraulic fluid and system life, and renews seals and O-rings. Rust and oxidation inhibitors reduce the formation of sludge, varnish and acids, keeping the whole system clean for long-lasting performance.



“We applied more than 75 years of expertise and extensive research to develop the best professional hydraulic stop leak and conditioner available,” says Clay Parks, Bar’s Leaks vice president of development. “Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal fixes stubborn, hard-to-find hydraulic fluid leaks while at the same time cleaning and treating the system to help it run cooler and last longer, keep seals soft and pliable, and prevent future leaks from forming.”

Hydraulic Seal contains a high-quality zinc-based additive package along with viscosity modifiers that restore thermal stability in the hydraulic system. This additive package has been tested to provide excellent results in Group I, II and III OEM and aftermarket hydraulic petroleum and synthetic fluids. Seal conditioners restore and protect hard, brittle, shrunken and worn-out seals, O-rings, and gaskets to reduce leaks during operation.

Chemical polymers work where other stop leaks fail to seal leaks caused by normal operation, such as small grooves and pits in the shafts. The polymers in Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal form a film between the seal and the shaft to help prevent leaks. These shear stable polymer additives and viscosity modifiers also help keep worn systems lubricated during operation as well as extended shutdown times.

Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal is a multi-grade, multi-viscosity formula approved to work in a wide range of climates with multiple hydraulic oil grades including ISO22, ISO32, ISO46, ISO68, ISO100 and others. The special concentrated formula does not thicken hydraulic fluid, so current oil remains in grade, optimizing all-weather performance. It maintains fluid viscosity even at higher temperatures to stabilize hydraulic pressure. The pour point depressant is designed to allow proper fluid flow in all temperature ranges.

Hydraulic Seal can be used in both low- and high-pressure hydraulic systems in industrial and mobile applications including dump trucks, earth movers and excavators, loaders, forklifts, refuse equipment, tractors, snowplows, and hydraulic elevators, hoists and lifts. It offers superior rust and yellow metal corrosion protection as well as anti-foam protection. Hydraulic Seal repairs pump seals, control valve seals, actuators, rams, cylinders, O-ring boss hose fittings, hydrostatic transmissions, and other hydraulic system parts.

The product is sold exclusively at all Advance Auto Parts and CARQUEST stores and select online partners. It is available in 32 oz., 1 gallon, 5 gallon and 55-gallon sizes. For a limited time, Advance Auto Parts and CARQUEST are offering special savings of $2 off the 32-ounce bottle, $5 off the 1-gallon jug and $10 off a 5-gallon bucket. See stores for details.

For normal usage, add one ounce of Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal for every quart of hydraulic fluid capacity. In extremely worn systems, use up to 2 ounces per quart of fluid capacity. For preventative maintenance, use 1/2 ounce per quart of fluid capacity.

Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal starts working immediately after installation. Most leaks are sealed within a few hours of application and usage. Some leaks can take up to a few days to stop.

Learn more about Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal at barsleaks.com/product/hydraulic-seal-h60/.

Bar’s Leaks is America’s best-known brand of stop leaks. All Bar’s Leaks products are proudly made in the U.S.A. Based in Holly, Michigan, Bar’s Leaks is ISO 9001 certified.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd3de68b-f0a7-4f83-824a-90c36b290f6a