Jartoo Introduces Revolutionary AI Cry Sensor in New 2K Baby Monitor, Giving Parents Unmatched Peace Of Mind

CALIFORNIA City, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo is known for its dedication to improving family life with innovative technology. It has just launched its latest innovation: the Jartoo 2K Video Baby Monitor. This product features a revolutionary AI cry sensor technology, which sets a new benchmark in the baby monitor industry.

AI Cry Sensor: A leap in baby monitoring technology

Jartoo Cry Sensor 2K Video Baby Monitor No WiFi features cutting-edge AI cry sensor technology. This advanced AI cry sensor is different from traditional VOX systems, which react to any noise. It's designed to recognize the sound of a child's cry. The system has been trained using a database of more than 3,000 baby crying sounds. This allows it to distinguish your baby's distress call from other household noises.

This precision reduces false alarms, and alerts parents only when they are truly needed. It increases the reliability of the system and allows for better sleep at night.

Enhanced Visible Monitoring

Jartoo Baby Monitor with Camera , which complements the AI cry sensor, boasts superior visual abilities with a 2K HD camera and a 5.5" Full HD screen. This set-up produces vivid images with sharp clarity and natural colors. Parents can see every smile and movement in unprecedented detail. They will never miss an important moment from their baby's life. Night vision is a particularly impressive feature, using enhanced infrared to produce clear video even in low light conditions without disturbing your baby. The advanced visual technology helps parents keep an eye on their children both during the day and at night.

Superior Audio Features

Jartoo Baby Monitor with camera and audio is not only visually impressive, but also excels at audio. The Baby Monitor with camera and audio is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, which cuts through background sounds to allow parents to soothe their babies with their voices as if they were in the room. The clear communication between parents and baby, regardless of distance in the home, enhances bonding. The monitor also comes with pre-loaded lullabies that can help parents soothe their babies back to sleep. The melodies make bedtime easier and more pleasant for babies. Together, these audio features provide a soothing atmosphere that reinforces the safety and wellbeing of the baby, while giving parents peace of mind.

Privacy and long-range Connectivity

Jartoo Cry-Sensor Video Baby Monitor operates on a secure and enhanced local connection. This addresses common security concerns. It not only provides a stable connection up to 2000ft, but it also eliminates risks such as hacking or unauthorized access. Parents can rest assured that the privacy of their child and themselves is protected.

Eco-Friendly Operation and Battery Efficiency

Jartoo Cry-Sensor 2K Video Baby Monitor was designed for both durability and eco-efficiency. The Jartoo Cry-Sensor 2K Video Baby Monitor is equipped with a robust 6000mAh lithium-ion battery that can support extended hours of operation -- up to 18 hours on regular mode, and a staggering 24 hours on eco-mode. This battery capacity reduces the need to recharge frequently, so parents can monitor their babies throughout the day or night without interruption.

The monitor's Eco-mode reduces its power consumption by a significant amount, in addition to its long life battery. The battery life is extended and the environmental impact is reduced by reducing energy consumption. Jartoo is committed to sustainability and the eco-friendly operation aligns with current environmental standards. Parents who choose this product are investing not only in the safety of their child, but also in an environmentally friendly product. It is a great choice for eco-conscious parents.

Jartoo’s Promise: Innovation for Cozy Living

Larry, Jartoo's Project Manager said: "Innovation is not just our slogan - it's our commitment." With the launch of Jartoo's new baby monitor, the company is excited to offer a product that lives up to its promise. It offers families comfort and ease, but also security and advanced technologies.

Jartoo Cry-Sensor 2K Video Baby Monitors are now available at selected retailers and online. Visit Jartoo.com for more information on how this product will transform your baby monitoring experience.

About Jartoo

Jartoo is a technology company that specializes in creating products and services to enhance the comfort and safety of families. Our innovative solutions provide comfort, convenience and peace of mind. They make every home a safe and warm haven.

