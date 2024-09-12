Antidepressants Market Size to Reach USD 37.44 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Global Depression Cases and Increasing Awareness | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antidepressants Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Antidepressants Market Size was valued at USD 19.92 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.44 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032."

The high prevalence of mental disorders is driving demand for antidepressants. Anxiety disorders , with 40 million new cases annually, are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting about 18.1 percent of the population. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 7.5 percent of people in India experience a mental disorder each year, with depression impacting an estimated 56 million individuals annually. This growing number of mental health conditions, particularly depression, and the focus on early diagnosis are increasing demand, presenting a profitable opportunity for the development of new and advanced drugs in the market. Market players are prioritizing research and development (R&D) efforts to create novel treatment options for nervous system-related mental disorders. Additionally, exploring new therapeutic molecules or combining existing therapies shows promising potential for lucrative opportunities. The international and government-funded healthcare sectors are supporting the development and production of mental health products. Market competitors are collaborating with foreign and state-owned research institutions to foster innovation and create new products.





Get a Sample Report of Antidepressants Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3074

Key Antidepressants Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AbbiVe Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

H. Lundbeck AS

Other players

Antidepressants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.92Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 37.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmental Insights

The demand for antidepressants is increasing due to the rising prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) among people, which holds 35% in 2023. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old have the highest rates of MDD, followed by adults aged 18 to 25 years, according to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association. This increasing demand for depression treatment among younger demographics is a major factor contributing to market demand for antidepressants worldwide. Additionally, conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are expected to have little market share by comparison. It is estimated that about 2.2 million Americans, which is approximately 1.0% of adults in the United States, suffer from OCD, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA). However, due to less awareness and familiarity with the condition and its treatment, patients with OCD are responsible for the lowest share of the global market segment.

Antidepressants Market Key Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin & Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Atypical Antidepressants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

Others

By Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Antidepressants Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3074

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held a significant 32% share of the global antidepressants market. This dominance is largely driven by the rising levels of depression and other mental healt h disorders in the region. In the United States, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects about 6.7% of adults annually, while Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) impacts approximately 75,000 to 76,000 individuals each year. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, along with bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and eating disorders, fuels the demand for innovative antidepressant medications. High diagnosis rates and treatment requirements further amplify the need for new and effective drug formulations. Additionally, various reimbursement policies in the U.S. support the growth of the market by encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop and launch more advanced drugs, improving treatment options for patients, and enhancing overall well-being.

Recent Developments

The U.S. FDA approved dextromethorphan-bupropion (Auvelity, Axsome Therapeutics) in August 2022 for the acute treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

The antidepressant vortioxetine, sold under brand names Trintellix and Brintellix from Lundbeck demonstrated a lead in an April 2022 peer-to-peer study against Pfizer's s-market weapon Pristiq (desvenlafaxine).

Key takeaways:

Major Depressive Disorder continues to be the largest market segment as it is highly prevalent and chronic.

In the present scenario, North America dominated the antidepressant market due to the high prevalence of diseases coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure and huge investments in research activities.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Antidepressants Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3074

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drugs Volume: Drug Class and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.

Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Antidepressants Market Segmentation, by Drug Class

8. Antidepressants Market Segmentation, by Disorder

9. Antidepressants Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Antidepressants Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/antidepressants-market-3074

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.