Pushpay Announces Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish as the Winner of its $10K Sunday Contest

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , a leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announces Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish as the winner of the Company’s $10K Sunday Contest for their creativity and vision of how they would enhance the Sunday worship experience at their parish.



Introduced at this year’s National Eucharistic Congress , the $10K Sunday Contest challenged parish leaders and volunteers to consider creative ways to foster connection through strengthening community, enhancing ministry, and integrating technology. The contest was conducted on-site during the event in Indianapolis, which drew more than 50,000 attendees from across the globe. More than 150 nominations were submitted, all competing for a chance to win $10,000 for their parish to support innovative programs and technologies to promote deeper connections within their church.

“Our hope for the future of our church is to bring people back,” said Elizabeth Martin, a volunteer who submitted the winning nomination for Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish. “Many parishioners have strayed away from the church, and this prize will help our church create a digital evangelization plan inspired by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who used technology to spread the faith. What a gift this is for us.”

Martin’s contest entry outlined a vision for how Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish could use the prize money, which included commentary on a concept for a youth tech lab, and investing in resources to support education and activities so that young parishioners can learn digital skills while deepening their faith—all of which embodies Carlo Acutis’ legacy of blending technology and spirituality. Carlo is known as the first millennial saint, often called God’s influencer, and Acutis is often said to be sainthood in the modern era. The parish is also considering ways the funds can further support the development of interactive websites with educational resources for their community, to live stream services, and to create a mobile app for parishioners to stay connected and engaged.

“Blessed Carlo Acutis was someone who used technology to evangelize, and we’re hoping to be able to do that as well, through the gift that has been given to us through Pushpay,” said Fr. Ed Howe, Pastor of Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish. “We’re very thankful for being part of this contest and for being the beneficiary of the gift.”

This comes on the heels of several new product innovations from Pushpay, further enhancing its ParishStaq solution for parishes and dioceses. Pushpay remains at the forefront of technology innovation to help leaders better know their parishioners and grow their church. The Company remains dedicated to helping the Church in its desire to renew parish life and build thriving communities.

“We are honored to support parishes as they enter into Revival, and are thrilled to recognize Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish as they bring to life their vision to enhance the worship experience and re-engage their community with technology,” said Molly Matthews, CEO, Pushpay. “At Pushpay, our purpose is centered around connection, and our hope is for this year’s $10K Sunday recipient to use the awarded funds in a meaningful way to spark connection and inspiration that resonate with the next generation of parishioners and parish leaders.”

For more information about Pushpay, the contest, or its involvement at the National Eucharistic Congress, visit https://hub.pushpay.com/nec .

