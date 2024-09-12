E-Cigarettes World Market Database 2024, with Enhanced Data Comparisons & Pricing Insights

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Global e-Cigarettes Markets Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database provides a detailed analysis of key vaping markets in more than 50 countries in seven regions of the world. The filtering tool enables you to view dashboards of each country and make quick comparisons of country-specific data.



Data includes market size estimates up to 2025; smoking rates; vaping statistics; form factors (basic open systems, advanced open systems, pre-filled pods, and disposables); online and offline pricing; distribution channels; brands and chains; and key contacts.

Also included are total and daily vaping population estimates, the most popular e-liquid brands, top brands, per country, and historical data from 2016 onwards for vaping statistics, form factor split, and distribution channel split.



You can also find market size distribution and a split between consumables, e-liquid, and pre-filled pods, as well as, hardware, basic open system, advanced open system, pre-filled pod kits, disposables, and replacement coils.

The retail channel analysis offers a split between online retailers, physical vape stores, and other brick and mortar.

E-liquid pricing for TPD countries includes the average price per ml cheapest 10ml freebase e-liquid, 10ml nicotine salt, 50ml e-liquid in 60ml shortfill, 20 ml aroma in 60 ml longfill, and 10 ml nicotine booster.

This product enables you to:

Understand market evolution and trends

Identify key players and market dynamics

Compare data and statistics across all countries

Access current market size estimates and forecasts for the next five years

Compare prices of product categories across countries

Gain knowledge of sales channels and market split

Key Topics Covered:

Country dashboard

Market size estimates

Market size distribution

Vaping population

Retail channels

Form factors

Pricing ratios

Open system pricing

E-liquid pricing

Closed system pricing

All information for all countries studied to date, filterable by country and region

