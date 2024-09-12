Karis T. Gutter Appointed to 4-H Board of Trustees

Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National 4-H Council Board of Trustees welcomes Karis T. Gutter as the newest member of its board. As the current Head of Government and Industry Affairs for Corteva Agriscience, Americas, Gutter will bring a wealth of experience in sustainability, food security and innovation.

“Karis’ extensive background in agriculture and commitment to public service will enhance our efforts to ignite and inspire the next generation of leaders,” said Krysta Harden, National 4-H Council Board Chair and President & CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council. “We’re excited to have his talents, leadership and experience as a Board member.”

A native of Terry, Mississippi, Gutter’s career began with his service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He furthered his impact through roles in local government with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and on Capitol Hill, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to Congressman Bennie G. Thompson. Gutter was also a Professional Staff Member for the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“I am honored to join the 4-H Board and contribute to its vital mission of preparing youth for their career and life,” said Gutter. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in agriculture and public service to support and advance the incredible work being done to empower young people.”

With a notable career spanning both public service and industry leadership, prior to Corteva Agriscience, Gutter also served as the Deputy Undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services and as the Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he played a crucial role in agricultural policy and support to providing education to military veterans and families.

Corteva Agriscience has been a long-standing partner with 4-H for many years. Through initiatives like the 4-H Pollinator Habitat partnership, employee volunteer efforts to promote sustainability, and active board leadership, the organization is committed to the support of positive youth development locally and nationally.

About National 4-H Council:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Attachment