Inspiro Clinches Victory at the 2024 International Business Awards

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a leading global CX outsourcing company, proudly announces that it has been awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Business Technology Pivot category at the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

This prestigious accolade is being presented amid fierce competition, with over 3,600 nominations submitted from organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.

President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed immense pride in the company’s latest achievement: “This award symbolizes the unwavering dedication and innovative spirit of the Inspiro team. Since embarking on our digital transformation in 2020, we've delivered unique digital experiences that deeply resonate with our clients and their customer base. Our partnerships with top technology firms have allowed us to integrate solutions that elevate both customer and agent experiences. Our initiatives have led to remarkable cost savings and productivity improvements.”

The judging panel commended Inspiro’s exceptional digital experience (DX) transformation, emphasizing the company’s strategic implementation of hybrid cloud infrastructure, AI-driven solutions, and advanced analytics. The judges also applauded Inspiro’s strategic focus on elevating customer and agent experience and operational efficiency, highlighting the significant, quantifiable outcomes achieved by effectively integrating diverse technologies and partnerships.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“We’ve long considered The International Business Awards to be the ‘Olympics for the workplace,’ and this year’s competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye on Friday, 11 October.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia’s expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan’s largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally.

www.inspiro.com

