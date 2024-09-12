Barrier Films Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 57.74 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barrier films packaging market is predicted to grow from USD 32.67 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 57.74 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market is registering a remarkable CAGR of 5.99% between 2024 and 2033.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Barrier Films Packaging Market

Asia Pacific dominated the barrier films packaging market in 2023 due to the growing skincare product and personal care industry across the region.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By packaging product, the pouches segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

By end user, the food & beverages segment dominated the barrier films packaging market in 2023.

Barrier Films Packaging Market Insights

Barrier films are specialized packaging materials engineered to protect products from environmental factors such as moisture, oxygen, light, and contaminants. These films play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of a variety of products, including food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Typically manufactured from polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyester (PET), and nylon.

Multi-layer constructions often combine these materials to enhance barrier properties. The barrier films packaging is commonly utilized for food packaging, medical supplies, and consumer products. Rigid barrier films are often manufactured from materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polycarbonate (PC). Rigid barrier films are utilized in packaging of high-value items like certain pharmaceuticals and electronics.

The barrier films packaging prevents the ingress of moisture, which is crucial for maintaining the freshness of dry goods and preventing spoilage in products sensitive to humidity. It even limits the exposure of products to oxygen, which helps in preserving flavor, color, and nutritional value. This is particularly important for perishable items and food products.

The barrier films packaging protects form UV light, which can degrade certain substances, such as vitamins and sensitive compounds in pharmaceuticals. Some barrier films are designed to resist permeation by chemicals, which is important for packaging hazardous materials or products sensitive to chemical interactions. Barrier films packaging significantly prolong the freshness and usability of products by shielding them from environmental elements.

Major Breakthroughs in the Barrier Films Packaging Market

Nanotechnology: Incorporation of nanomaterials to enhance barrier properties, including improved resistance to gases and moisture, drives the growth of the barrier films packaging market.

Bio-Based Materials: Development of barrier films from renewable resources to address environmental concerns and improve sustainability of the barrier films packaging.

Smart Packaging: Integration of sensors and indicators within barrier films to monitor the condition of the product and provide real-time information to consumers and manufacturers.



Rising Awareness of Packaging Efficiency and Demand for Sustainable Packaging

Manufacturers and Industrialist are increasingly aware of the benefits of barrier films in minimizing spoilage and waste, leading to their widespread use in various applications. There is growing interest in sustainable and recyclable barrier films as part of the broader trend towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. The key players operating in the market are focused on carrying out research and development activity for introducing new sustainable barrier films material, which is estimated to drive the growth of the barrier films packaging market over the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2023, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, non-profit limited liability company headquartered in Europe, in collaboration with Stora Enso Oyj, packaging company, research and engineered an innovative barrier film for food packaging from microfibrillated cellulose.

from microfibrillated cellulose. As a participant in the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is one of the biggest owners of private forests globally and a top supplier of sustainable products in the packaging, biomaterials, and wooden building industries. To help customers fulfill the demand for sustainable and renewable products, the company creates value through its line of Iow-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products. In 2023, Stora Enso employed almost 20,000 people and generated 9.4 billion euros in revenue.

When food packaging minimizes waste and protects food, it accomplishes its most crucial functions. Despite this, thin plastic films are challenging to recycle and frequently wind up in the incorrect places after use. VTT has created a remedy for the plastic packaging issue. Plastic film can be swapped out for regenerate or recrystallized cellulose.

issue. Plastic film can be swapped out for regenerate or recrystallized cellulose. The packaging industry explores seeking ways to replace food packaging made of fossil fuels in an effort to lessen its environmental impact. Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) is a multipurpose, entirely renewable substance derived from wood fibers. It can serve as a sustainable barrier substitute for plastic and metal in liquid packaging, for instance. MFC may be used in a continuous production process at a high-volume scale, as VT and Stora Enso proved.

Technology Limitation and Economic Fluctuations to Hinder the Growth

The key players operating in the barrier films packaging market face challenge in deployment of advanced technology which hamper the development and production capacity of barrier films packaging. Advanced barrier films, especially those using specialized materials or technology, can be expensive to produce. This cost can limit their adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. While barrier films have advanced, there are still limitations in terms of achieving desired barrier properties, recyclability, and integration with other packaging technologies.

The availability and cost of raw materials used in barrier films can fluctuate, affecting production and pricing stability. Economic downturns can impact consumer spending and reduce demand for premium or advanced packaging solutions, affecting barrier films packaging market growth.

How Can AI Improve the Barrier Films Packaging Industry?

The integration of artificial intelligence in the barrier films packaging industry can lead to significant improvements in several areas such as predictive maintenance, quality control, process optimization, supply chain management, customization and research and development efficiency. AI has capability to enhance defect detection through advanced image recognition algorithms, identifying flaws or inconsistencies in barrier films that might be missed by human inspectors. AI-driven predictive maintenance systems can analyze data from production equipment to forecast failures or needed repairs, reducing downtime and improving efficiency. AI can analyze production data to optimize manufacturing processes, improving the consistency and performance of barrier films while reducing waste. AI can facilitate the development of customized barrier films by analyzing market trends and customer needs, enabling the design of tailored solutions that meet specific requirements.

AI can accelerate research and development by simulating material properties and performance, leading to faster innovation in barrier film technology. Overall, AI can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and lead to higher-quality products in the barrier films packaging industry. Parkside company claims that the recyclable metallized barrier paper is ideal for a variety of uses, including both food and non-food ones, and that it works especially well with goods like snacks, coffee, and medical supplies.



Advancement in Technology to Open Doors for the Market

Innovations in film technology, such as enhanced barrier properties and improved physical performance, offer new opportunities for barrier films packaging market growth. Smart packaging solutions incorporating sensors and RFID technology (Radio-Frequency Identification) are also emerging. The demand for customized packaging solutions tailored to specific products or branding requirements opens avenues for growth in specialized barrier films.

Barrier films are crucial for packaging medical devices and pharmaceuticals, where protection from contamination and maintaining sterility are critical. The key players operating in the market are focused on developing and introducing advanced material films to package food and healthcare material.

For instance, in June 2024, Parkside Flexibles, packaging company, revealed the expansion of product offerings by launch of the new recyclable metallised barrier paper film. The newly launched metallised barrier film is suitable for utilization on fill, form and seal, as well as flow-wrap packaging lines.



Industrial Revolution: Asia Pacific’s Projection as a Leader

The Asia Pacific dominated the global barrier films packaging market in 2023. The Asia Pacific Barrier Films Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand, growth in end-user industries, advancement in packaging technology, economic growth and rising investment and funding activities in manufacturing capabilities.

The region’s rapidly growing population and rising disposable incomes are driving demand for packaged goods. Barrier films help in extending the shelf life of these products, making them more appealing to both manufacturers and consumers. Sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are expanding in Asia Pacific.

Barrier films are crucial for preserving the quality and extending the shelf life of products in these industries. Innovations in barrier film technology, such as improved materials and better performance characteristics, are contributing to market growth. These advancements enhance the functionality and efficiency of packaging solutions.

Many countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea among others in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing rapid economic development, which boosts industrial production and consumer spending, further driving demand for packaging solutions. Increased investments in manufacturing and production facilities in the region are supporting the growth of the barrier films market by improving production capacities and reducing costs. The key players operating in the Asia Pacific market are focused on developing and launching new barrier films packaging for food and pharmaceutical industry.



North America’s Rapid Food Industry Development To Promote

The North America barrier films packaging market is estimated to grow at fastest rate over the forecast period. The expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors increases the demand for packaging solutions that ensure product safety and quality during transit and storage. Stringent regulations regarding food safety and packaging standards drive the adoption of high-performance barrier films that meet regulatory requirements and maintain product integrity. The key players operating in the barrier films packaging market are focused on launching advanced barrier films for food packaging industry, which is estimated to drive the growth of the barrier films packaging market in North America.

For instance, in May 2024, Savor Brands, coffee and food packaging company based in U.S., revealed the launch of the COMPOST+, a plant based industrial compostable metallized barrier film for packaging speciality coffee.



Barrier Films Packaging Market Key Players

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles

Glenroy, Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

VerdaFresh

Inteplast Group Corporation

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Wipak Oy



Barrier Films Packaging Market News





VerdaFresh Established-: 2004

Packaging company focused on providing flexible packaging and recyclability services.







Headquartered



Pennsylvania, U.S.











Strategic Movement



In April, 2024, Inteplast Group Corporation, a company focused on manufacturing biaxially oriented polypropylene films collaborated with VerdaFresh, a provider of sustainable food packaging solutions to develop high barrier flexible film which will assist in extending food shelf life and minimize packaging waste.









Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH Parent Organization-: Kuhne Group

Established -: 1979

Machinery industry focused on manufacturing blown film technologies.



Headquartered



German, Europe







Recent Development In April 2024, Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH, industry focused on manufacturing blown film technologies unveiled the launch of the recyclable and flexible barrier shrink films.

Large turnkey lines for extruding flexible concurrently biaxially orientated barrier shrink films—which do not require polyester (PET) or polyamide (PA) as a layer to add strength to the structure—will be the subject of Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH's presentation at NPE 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA. As a result, they are readily recycled in the PE recycling stream along with (up to 5%) EVOH.

