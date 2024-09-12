AssetMark Launches Morningstar Wealth Investment Strategies for Financial Advisors

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors, announced the addition of Morningstar Wealth , a division of independent investing insights firm Morningstar, as a third-party strategist on the AssetMark Platform.



This launch will enable financial advisors currently working with AssetMark to access a wide range of model portfolios and separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) from the Morningstar Investment Management team which has approximately $316 billion of assets under management and advisement (“AUMA”) globally.

Today’s addition of the Morningstar Wealth strategies marks a further step in the firms' strategic collaboration. As announced in June 2024, AssetMark agreed to acquire approximately $12 billion in assets from Morningstar Wealth’s Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), with the transaction expected to close in late 2024.

“Morningstar has a long history of providing investors with industry-leading investment products and insights,” said David McNatt, EVP of Investment Solutions for AssetMark. “Adding these strategies to AssetMark’s platform is the latest step in our mission to empower advisors with the necessary resources and tools to best serve their clients, and another pivotal moment in our ongoing collaboration with Morningstar.”

Through this launch, AssetMark adds a suite of Morningstar Wealth strategies to its platform, providing its advisor clients with several new options to meet a diverse array of investor needs. The strategy types include:

Morningstar Equity SMAs – Employing a valuation-driven approach to investing, seven SMA strategies cover various market capitalizations, both international and U.S., and are built for long-term growth.

– Employing a valuation-driven approach to investing, seven SMA strategies cover various market capitalizations, both international and U.S., and are built for long-term growth. Morningstar ETF Models – Diversified core portfolios focused on growth, income, and risk alignment with investors' goals, investing primarily in diversified portfolios of domestic and international ETFs.

– Diversified core portfolios focused on growth, income, and risk alignment with investors' goals, investing primarily in diversified portfolios of domestic and international ETFs. Morningstar Active/Passive Models – Flexible strategies across different risk tolerances and tax sensitivities, which balance active and passive investments with the goal of helping investors achieve their goals.



“Advisors are central to our mission of empowering investor success, and since announcing our collaboration in June, we have been looking forward to making our comprehensive and diversified strategies available to more advisors through the AssetMark platform,” said Daniel Needham, President of Morningstar Wealth. “Our strategies draw on the best of Morningstar and are designed to help investors reach their financial goals.”

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 9,200 financial advisors and over 261,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had over $119 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Morningstar Wealth

Morningstar Wealth is a global organization dedicated to empowering both advisor and investor success. Our extensive range of offerings includes the Morningstar International Wealth Platform, model portfolios managed by the Morningstar Investment Management team ($316 billion in assets under management and advisement*), Morningstar Office (portfolio management software), ByAllAccounts (data aggregation and enrichment), Morningstar Investor (individual investor platform), and Morningstar.com.

*Includes AUMA for advisory services offered by certain Morningstar subsidiaries that are authorized in the jurisdictions in which they operate to provide investment management and advisory services

About Morningstar Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and solutions that serve a wide range of market participants, including individual and institutional investors in public and private capital markets, financial advisors and wealth managers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and issuers of fixed-income securities. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $316 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2024. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MorningstarInc.

Media Contacts:

AssetMark

Vesselina Davenport

Vesselina.Davenport@AssetMark.com