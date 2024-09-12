Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2024-2029: Vaisala, DTN, AccuWeather, The Weather Company, and StormGeo Dominate the $3.1 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Solution (Hygrometers, Anemometers, Big Data Analytics Software), Application (Satellites, Drones, Balloons), Forecasting Type (Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range), Vertical, Purpose - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The weather forecasting systems market is valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of market is primarily driven by technological advancements in the development of weather forecasting systems for accurate weather data. Weather forecasting systems are essential for predicting severe weather events which helps to reduce potential damage and enhance public safety. The rising demand for weather monitoring systems by various industries to align their business activities as per the changes in prevalent weather conditions drives the overall market growth.







Asia-Pacific is estimated to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is due to the growing demand for advanced forecasting systems to enhance disaster preparedness and response. The growing focus on renewable energy projects, particularly in countries like China and India requires precise weather data to enhance energy generation and grid management. The rising need of advanced weather forecasting systems in agriculture industry for effective crop management, optimizing yields, and minimizing losses due to adverse weather conditions drives the market growth in the region.

Research Coverage



This market study covers the Weather forecasting systems market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on solution, vertical, application, forecasting type, purpose and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted. Major companies profiled in the report include Vaisala (Finland), DTN (US), AccuWeather, Inc. (US), The Weather Company LLC (US), and StormGeo (Norway) among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Climate Change Patterns Resulting in Rainfall Uncertainties Need for Efficient Disaster Management Upsurge in Production of Renewable Energy Technological Advancements

Restraints Dynamic Nature of Atmospheric Variables Complexity of Weather Forecasting Models

Opportunities Increasing Computing Capabilities of Supercomputers for Weather Forecasting Enhanced Accuracy of Long-Range Weather Forecasting Incorporation of High-End Radars and Small Satellites into Weather Monitoring Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

Challenges Lack of Effective Automation Occurrence of False Weather Alarms



Case Study Analysis

Use of Picture Recognition to Determine Weather Conditions

The Weather Company Collaborated with IBM to Design High-Performance Computing System to Deliver Quick Insights

Numerical Modeling of Severe Storms and Lightning, Impact of Greenhouse Gases on Climate, and Effect of Aerosols on Precipitation and Hurricane Development

Techcom Srl Used FT742-DM Ultrasonic Wind Sensor for Data Collection and Monitoring

Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Key Vertical

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region

Ecosystem Analysis

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Trade Analysis

Export Scenario of Hydrometers, Aerometers, Barometers, Hygrometers, and Similar Floating Instruments

Import Scenario of Hydrometers, Aerometers, Barometers, Hygrometers, and Similar Floating Instruments

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Dual Polarization Radar Remote Sensing

Complementary Technologies Numerical Weather Prediction Models High-Performance Computing



Business Models

Direct Sales Model

Software as a Service (SaaS) Model

Government Contract Model

Rental Model

Impact of Generative AI on Weather Forecasting Systems Market

Use of Generative AI in Weather Forecasting Systems by Top Countries

Impact of Generative AI on Weather Forecasting Systems: Use Cases

Impact of Generative AI on Weather Forecasting Systems

Technology Trends

Supercomputers

AI-Powered Forecasting Models

Emergence of Next-Generation Radar Technology

Quantum Computing and Simulation

Advanced Communication Networks and 5G

Companies Featured

Vaisala

DTN

AccuWeather, Inc.

The Weather Company LLC

StormGeo

OTT Hydromet

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

All Weather, Inc.

Airmar Technology Corporation

Morcom International

Met One Instruments Inc.

CustomWeather

Gill Instruments Limited

UBIMET

The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

Understory

TempoQuest

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Skyview Systems

Speedwell Climate Limited

Davis Instruments

Hoskin Scientific

Ensco, Inc.

Weather Routing, Inc.

Advancetech India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4u9jj

