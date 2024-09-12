BOLLORE : PROPOSED PUBLIC BUYOUT OFFERS FOLLOWED BY MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUTS ON THE SHARES OF COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE, FINANCIÈRE MONCEY AND SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L’ARTOIS

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2024

PROPOSED PUBLIC BUYOUT OFFERS FOLLOWED BY MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUTS ON THE SHARES OF COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE, FINANCIÈRE MONCEY AND SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L’ARTOIS

As part of the rationalisation and simplification of the Group's structures, Bolloré SE announces its intention to launch three buyout offers followed by mandatory squeeze-outs on the shares of Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey and Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois.

These tender offers will consist of alternative tender offers payable either in cash (cash offer) or in UMG shares (exchange offer) or a combination thereof for respectively all the shares of Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey and SIF Artois which are not held by Bolloré SE and the other companies of the Bolloré Group. The proposed terms are as follows and are to be considered, regarding Compagnie du Cambodge and Financière Moncey, after the split of the nominal value of their shares by 100 which will be decided by the extraordinary general meeting of their shareholders to be held on October 21, 2024:

for the Bolloré SE’s tender offer on Compagnie du Cambodge: Cash offer: EUR 93 per Compagnie du Cambodge share, reflecting a 27 % premium over the 1-month VWAP as of September 11, 2024; Exchange offer: 4.07 Universal Music Group (UMG) shares for 1 Compagnie du Cambodge share;

for the Bolloré SE’s tender offer on Financière Moncey: Cash offer: EUR 118 per Financière Moncey share, reflecting a 44 % premium over the 1-month VWAP as of September 11, 2024; Exchange offer: 5.17 UMG shares for 1 Financière Moncey share;

for the Bolloré SE’s tender offer on Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois: Cash offer: EUR 9,300 per Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois share reflecting a 71 % premium over the 1-month VWAP as of September 11, 2024; Exchange offer : 407 UMG shares for 1 Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois share.







The financial terms of each of these tender offers will be subject to an independent appraisal in accordance with the applicable regulations.

These offers will be implemented after completion of the mergers of Société des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard by Compagnie du Cambodge on the one hand and Compagnie des Tramways de Rouen by Financière Moncey on the other hand, which will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders of these companies on October 21, 2024.

Completion of these offers is conditional upon the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) clearance decision.

The draft offer documents for these three tender offers, which will be filed with the AMF on September 13, 2024, will be uploaded as from such date on Bolloré SE’s website (www.bollore.com) and, for its own part, on the websites of each of the three target companies (www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com; www.financiere-moncey.fr; www.sif-artois.com).

