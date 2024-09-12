City of Santa Monica Partners with Versaterm to Adopt Its Cloud-Based CAD and RMS

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announces the implementation of its cloud-based Versaterm Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Versaterm Record Management System (RMS) solutions in the City of Santa Monica. Both solutions help enhance overall operational effectiveness by streamlining workflows and standardizing information. Versaterm CAD is an intuitive and customizable system with an integrated GPS-aided routing system for a more efficient and coordinated response. Versaterm RMS provides seamless data entry, potent searches, and role-based functionality for quick access to critical information.



The City of Santa Monica chose Versaterm to upgrade its legacy dispatch and record management systems with a cloud-based, comprehensive, modern solution. Versaterm’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) model includes all application components, database, file storage, and more. The selection of Versaterm CAD and Versaterm RMS expands the City’s use of the Versaterm ecosystem following the City’s recent implementation of Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech community engagement solution in November 2023.

“By embracing modern technology like the cloud-based Versaterm CAD, Versaterm RMS, and Versaterm SPIDR Tech solutions, we can better adapt to the evolving communication needs of our call centers and community,” said Lindsey B. Call, Chief Resilience Officer, City of Santa Monica. “This technology empowers us to coordinate responses efficiently, gather vital community insights, and allocate resources wisely, enhancing our ability to serve our community effectively.”

The fully hosted cloud-based CAD and RMS systems reduce the City’s technology burden and operational costs. Versaterm manages all maintenance and updates, alleviating the agency’s dispatch and IT workload. A continuous delivery model ensures that the City of Santa Monica always has the latest CAD and RMS capabilities without additional hardware investments, facilitating future-proofing through faster deployment of new features and updates.

“We are delighted to partner with the City of Santa Monica and support their mission providing positive outcomes for their community,” said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm. “We take pride in providing best-in-class solutions delivering the most advanced public safety ecosystem available. We continually strive to meet the immediate and future expectations of our customers, like the City of Santa Monica, empowering them to better serve their communities.”

To learn more about Versaterm CAD and Versaterm RMS, please visit www.versaterm.com/vcad and https://www.versaterm.com/rms .

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn or X, formerly Twitter .

