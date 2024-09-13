Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 500 shares during the period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 September 2024 1 200 36.08 36.30 35.90 43 296 6 September 2024 1 800 35.53 35.80 35.30 63 954 9 September 2024 900 35.00 35.10 34.90 31 500 10 September 2024 1 200 35.03 35.30 34.80 42 036 11 September 2024 2 400 34.30 34.50 33.86 82 320 Total 7 500 263 106





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 September 2024 600 36.55 36.60 36.50 21 930 6 September 2024 300 35.80 35.80 35.80 10 740 9 September 2024 900 35.43 35.50 35.40 31 887 10 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 800 64 557

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 418 shares.

On 11 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 858 547 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment