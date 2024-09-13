Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 500 shares during the period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 September 2024 to 11 September 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 September 20241 20036.0836.3035.9043 296
6 September 20241 80035.5335.8035.3063 954
9 September 202490035.0035.1034.9031 500
10 September 20241 20035.0335.3034.8042 036
11 September 20242 40034.3034.5033.8682 320
Total7 500   263 106


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 September 202460036.5536.6036.5021 930
6 September 202430035.8035.8035.8010 740
9 September 202490035.4335.5035.4031 887
10 September 202400.000.000.000
11 September 202400.000.000.000
Total1 800   64 557

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 418 shares.

On 11 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 858 547 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

