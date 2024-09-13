Data Center IT Infrastructure Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030 - Opportunities in Emerging Markets for Data Center Development and Demand for Hyperconvergence

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center IT Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center IT Infrastructure was estimated at US$434.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.0 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







This infrastructure includes servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and software, all of which must work seamlessly together to support the high availability, security, and performance requirements of modern applications and services. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the role of data center IT infrastructure in enabling business continuity, agility, and innovation has become more vital than ever.



What Are the Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Data Center IT Infrastructure Market?



The growth in the data center IT infrastructure market is driven by several factors, including the rapid adoption of cloud computing, the increasing demand for data storage and processing, and the need for more efficient and sustainable infrastructure. The shift to cloud-based services is a major driver, as organizations require data centers that can support the scalability and flexibility of cloud environments. The growth of big data and the need for advanced analytics are also driving demand for high-performance infrastructure that can process large volumes of data in real-time.

Furthermore, the rising focus on sustainability is propelling the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and green data centers, as organizations seek to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations. The continuous innovation in data center technology, including the development of AI-driven automation and edge computing, is also contributing to the growth of the market by enabling more efficient and adaptable data center infrastructures.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping Data Center IT Infrastructure?



Technological advancements are driving significant changes in data center IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. The adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), which integrates compute, storage, and networking into a single, software-defined platform, is simplifying data center management and reducing costs. The rise of edge computing is also reshaping data center strategies, with organizations deploying smaller, distributed data centers closer to the point of data generation to reduce latency and improve performance.

Additionally, the use of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and automation is optimizing data center operations, enabling proactive maintenance, energy efficiency, and enhanced security. These innovations are helping organizations build more resilient and adaptable data center infrastructures that can meet the demands of an increasingly digital world.



What Industry Trends Are Driving the Evolution of Data Center IT Infrastructure?



Several industry trends are driving the evolution of data center IT infrastructure, including the increasing demand for cloud services, the growth of big data and analytics, and the rising importance of sustainability. As organizations continue to migrate to the cloud, the need for data centers that can support hybrid and multi-cloud environments is becoming more critical.

The explosion of big data and the need for real-time analytics are also driving the demand for high-performance, scalable infrastructure that can handle large volumes of data efficiently. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is leading to the adoption of green data center technologies, such as advanced cooling systems and renewable energy sources, to reduce the environmental impact of data center operations.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT Infrastructure segment, which is expected to reach US$525.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.3%. The Power Management segment is also set to grow at 13.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $118.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $228.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $434.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Data Center IT Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Impact of Cloud Computing and SaaS Models on Data Center Infrastructure

Growing Demand for High-Density Data Centers and Hyperconvergence

Adoption of Edge Computing and Its Impact on Data Center Design

Expansion of AI and Machine Learning Workloads in Data Centers

Impact of 5G and IoT on Data Center Infrastructure Requirements

Adoption of Renewable Energy and Sustainable Practices in Data Centers

Influence of Data Center Automation and Management Tools on Operations

Impact of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies on Data Center Infrastructure

Opportunities in Emerging Markets for Data Center Development

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 46 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

FNT GmbH

Kyndryl Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

Nlyte Software

Panduit Corporation

RACKWISE Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SHI International Corp.

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5iceo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment