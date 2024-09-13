The Global Market for Fiber Lasers, Forecast to 2029 - Increasing Use in Thin Sheet Cutting and Micro Machining Presents Opportunities for Market Players

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Laser Market by Type (Infrared, Ultrafast, Ultraviolet, Visible), Operation Mode (Continuous Wave, Pulsed), Output Power (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power), Industry (Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fiber laser market is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2024, to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2029.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Automation in Manufacturing and Material Processing Industries High Energy Efficiency, Low Maintenance, and Long Lifespan of Fiber Lasers Growing Demand in Medical & Healthcare Industry Rising Adoption of Fiber Lasers in Consumer Electronics Expansion of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Restraints High Deployment Cost Reduced Cutting Speed for Thicker Materials

Opportunities Growing Use of Advanced Ultraviolet Fiber Lasers Increasing Use in Thin Sheet Cutting and Micro Machining High Demand in Micro Drilling and Surface Cleaning Applications

Challenges Competition from Alternative Technologies Safety Concerns and Compliance Issues Shortage of Skilled Professionals







Continuous Wave segment segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period



During the forecast period (2024 to 2029), Continuous wave (CW) segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Automotive, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductor industries have numerous applications of continuous wave fiber lasers. In automotive continuous wave fiber laser offers precise welding and cutting of metal parts to strong joints and minimal thermal distortion. In the electronics sector, CW fiber lasers perform engraving, marking, and micro-machining of components, ensuring high precision. Due to their continuous and stable output CW fiber lasers ensures efficient and accurate processing of a diverse range of materials, including metals, plastics, and ceramics.



Medical segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period



Fiber lasers are rapidly being used in the medical field as it provides high accuracy and precision for applications such as surgery, imaging, and therapy. Fiber lasers delivers controlled, and high intensity light which allow minimal invasive procedure which results in reducing patient recovery times and also improve outcomes. Due to its precision fiber lasers allows medical professionals to target specific areas or cells without harming the surrounding tissues or organs which is critical for delicate surgeries and treatments. This is extremely useful where traditional methods are imprecise.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the fiber laser market in 2023



The Asia Pacific region is driven by industrialization, technological advancements, growing end-user industries, government support, increasing investments, and emerging markets providing significant growth opportunities for the fiber laser market. Additionally, presence of key fiber laser manufacturers such as Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Maxphotonics co. ltd (China), research institutions, and academic centers that play crucial role in the technological progress in lasers, optics, photonics, and related fields contribute to the growth of fiber laser market. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which creates demand for the adoption of fiber lasers across various sectors.

Research Coverage



The report segments the fiber laser market and forecasts its size, by value & volume, based on By Type (Infrared, Ultrafast, Ultraviolet, and Visible); By Operation Mode (Continuous wave, and Pulsed); By Output Power (Low, Medium, and High); Industry (telecommunications, industrial, semiconductor & electronics, commercial, aerospace, automotive, medical, research, and other verticals, including oil & gas, iron & steel, glass, wood, retail, and plastics); and Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; and RoW. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the fiber laser market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Adjustable Mode Beam Lasers Additive Manufacturing Locus Beam Control

Complementary Technologies LiDAR

Adjacent Technologies Quantum Cascade Lasers



Case Study Analysis

Shim Shack Transformed Its Shop with LaserCube Flatbed Laser Cutting System

MShield Improved Efficiency and Cost with LaserCube

Laser Indonesia Pioneers Laser Cladding in Indonesia with Coherent's Support

Teamtechnik Enhanced Welding Precision with Coherent Fiber Laser

Eurosteel Enhanced Manufacturing Precision With Cy-Laser's Fiber Laser Technology

Trade Analysis

Import Data

Export Data

Impact of AI: Fiber Laser Market

AI Use Cases in Fiber Laser Market

Best Practices: Who is Implementing Above Use Cases

Interconnect Adjacent Ecosystem

Impact on Laser Processing Market

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Fiber Lasers

Average Selling Price of Lasers Offered by Key Players, by Output Power

Average Selling Price of Fiber Lasers, by Region

Companies Featured

IPG Photonics Corporation

TRUMPF

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Coherent Corp.

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

600 Group PLC

Bystronic Group

Epilog Laser

Fanuc Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

Lumentum Operations LLC

Lumibird

Newport Corporation

NLight, Inc.

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

CY-Laser Srl

EKSPLA

Laguna Tools

Laserstar Technologies Corporation

MaxPhotonics Co. Ltd.

NKT Photonics A/S

Toptica Photonics AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgjys0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment