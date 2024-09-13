Global Waste Heat Recovery System Markets 2024-2030: Pre Heating, Steam, Power Generation, Petroleum Refinery, Chemical, Phase System Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Pre Heating, Steam & Power Generation), End-use (Petroleum Refinery, Chemical), Phase System, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global waste heat recovery system market size is expected to reach USD 102.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The upcoming evolution of waste heat recovery systems is expected to be amplified by investments in several industries such as refineries, heavy metals, paper & pulp, petrochemicals, and chemicals. Major manufacturing industries are actively adopting waste heat recovery systems to decrease their dependence on conventional energy and produce in-house power to reduce operational costs.

For instance, in October 2022, Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivered a waste heat recovery power generation system to the Saitama cement plant of TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION located in Japan. The installation of this system was completed by the company in 2022. It carried out everything from the general plant designing to the equipment supplying and commissioning, as well as installation. The new system has a rated output of 7,850 kW or about 8 MW. By using waste thermal energy to generate electricity for internal usage, the Saitama cement plant can save money on outside power purchases and reduce its annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around 23,000 tons.

Rising awareness of clean energy across the industrial sector and availability of energy-saving certificates in developed countries such as the U.S. and regions such as the European Union are expected to boost the demand for waste heat recovery systems over the forecast period. The supportive policies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are expected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.



Moreover, government regulations such as the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and incentives related to deploying energy-efficient devices play a pivotal role in promoting energy efficiency across the world. A number of countries have established energy efficiency standards and labeling programs for various products, which encourage manufacturers and consumers to prioritize energy-efficient devices over traditional devices.



The market is a concentrated market where major companies such as Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., General Electric account for significant market share in the market in 2022. These companies apart from equipment supply are also focusing on various strategic initiatives including partnerships, new launches, collaborations, and expansion.

Waste Heat Recovery System Market Report Highlights

Preheating segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for the growth of pre-heating applications is the potential for significant cost savings. By using waste heat instead of additional energy sources such as electricity and natural sources, companies can lower their operational expenses, making them more competitive in the market

Petroleum refinery segment emerged as the largest segment with a market share of 20.9% in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The significant increase in CO2 emissions underscores the need for oil refineries to take immediate and aggressive action to reduce their carbon footprint. WHRS can play a crucial role in this by capturing and utilizing waste heat, which reduces the overall energy consumption of the facility and subsequently lowers emissions

Liquid-liquid phase system emerged as the largest segment with a market share of 40.2% in 2023 and is expected to register robust growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for the growing petroleum and power industry across the globe driving the segment growth over the coming years. In the petroleum refining industry, the WHR systems are used for various procedures such as refinement, thermal cracking, and catalytic treatment

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2023, Damco Energy chose GE to build a new power plant. GE will offer its potent 9HA.02 natural gas turbine, steam turbine, generator, and heat recovery steam generator to build the new power station of 840 megawatts (MW). The plant will be operational in 2026

Company Listing / Profiles

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

General Electric

ABB

Turboden S.P.A.

Bosch

Exergy International Srl

Forbes Marshall

IHI Corporation

Terrapin

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $54.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2023

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Waste Heat Recovery System Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.2.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview/ Timeline

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standard & Compliance

3.4.2. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Challenges Analysis

3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives on the Waste Heat Recovery System Market



Chapter 4. Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Pre-Heating

4.3. Power & Steam Generation

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Waste Heat Recovery System Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Petroleum Refinery

5.3. Power

5.4. Cement

5.5. Chemical

5.6. Metal Production & Casting

5.7. Pulp & Paper

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Phase System Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Phase System Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Liquid-liquid phase system

6.3. Liquid-gas phase system

6.4. Thermal regeneration



Chapter 7. Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On the Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players)

8.3. List of key Raw Material Distributors and Channel Partners

8.4. List of Potential Customers, by Application

8.5. Company Market Share & Position Analysis, 2023

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Strategy Mapping

8.7.1. Expansion

8.7.2. Collaboration/ Partnerships/ Agreements

8.7.3. New Material launches

8.7.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.7.5. Research & Development

8.7.6. Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u5q7e

