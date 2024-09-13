Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Hit USD 214.12 Billion by 2032 Due to Increased Demand for High-performance Chips | Report By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size & Growth Outlook:

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 97.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 214.12 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector is a crucial part of the semiconductor industry. The market manufactures devices and machinery necessary for producing integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is becoming increasingly significant annually due to the growing demand for electronics and smart devices. The market plays a crucial role in the manufacture of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, guaranteeing effective operations and the creation of top-notch devices. Regarding U.S. consumers, the consumer electronics market in the nation reached a total of USD 470 billion in the year 2023. This sector encompasses a diverse range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and personal electronics. The smart home industry was valued at around USD 95 billion, encompassing smart speakers, thermostats, and security systems. The market for wearable technology, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, reached a value of approximately USD 24 billion. These gadgets serve various purposes, from personal gadgets to industrial control systems and even aerospace equipment.





Download Sample Report of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1633

Key Players Listed in this Research Report are:

- Tokyo Electron Limited

- ASML

- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

- EV Group

- Advanced Dicing Technologies

- Evatec

- Nikon Corporation

- FormFactor

- Lam Research Corporation

- KLA Corporation

- Advantest

- Plasma-Therm

- Nordson

- QP Technologies

- Modutek

- Daifuku

- Canon

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 97.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 214.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Process (Front-end, Back-end)

• By Sourcing (2D, 2.5D, 3D)

• By Application (Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Testing & Inspection) Key Growth Drivers • Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Applications.

• Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Technologies.

"Comprehensive Segment Breakdown Highlights Emerging Opportunities in the Market"

By Process

In 2023, the front-end segment captured a 70% market share because it continued to lead the market. This section belongs to the dominant part of the market because of the significant investment of finances and its role in manufacturing the chip’s functions and design. The increasing demand for sophisticated chips in AI, 5G, and IoT led to the boosting development of front-end equipment. The lithography and wafer processing instruments by Applied Materials and ASML contributed to the principle of front-end processing, which made acquiring new smaller, better-performing chips possible.

By Application

In 2023, the semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry led with 44% of the market share. The demand for new nodes and customized chip formation was driven by AI, cloud computing, and automotive applications. Manufacturing was conducted by the foundries, which used photolithography and etching to produce final chip designs. The increasing demand for customized performing chips was one major by-product of the strengthening investments made in foundries in the mentioned segment. TSMC and GlobalFoundries were the key examples of businesses that highly specialized in advanced manufacturing equipment production, which led to the forming of the most sophisticated chip nodes, such as 5nm and 3 nm.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customization Research on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1633

Key Market Segmentation

By Process

- Front-end

Deposition

Lithography

Etch

Cleaning

Testing

- Back-end

Packaging

Testing

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

By Application

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Testing & Inspection

“In-Depth Regional Analysis Unveils Key Drivers Shaping the Market's Growth Trajectory"

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 with a 64% market share. The dominance is a result of its strong manufacturing sector and the presence of key semiconductor companies in the region such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung, and SMIC, and the growing demand for advanced semiconductors in the telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics sectors. Moreover, in the region, key uses of semiconductor equipment include wafter manufacturing, lithography, and packaging procedures. Moreover, major companies such as Tokyo Electron, and ASML are headquartered in the region.

Europe is expected to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. The demand for advanced technologies and the shifting of major companies to semiconductor production have also increased investments in this region. The European Union has introduced the European Chips Act to boost its production and reduce imports. Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, ASML Holding NV, and others support the semiconductor industry in Europe, producing chips for the automotive, industrial, and 5G infrastructures throughout industries. Additionally, the key companies in the region support the need for automotive chips, electric vehicles, and advancing communication systems, thereby developing the region’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, ASML launched a new extreme ultraviolet lithography machine. This lithography machine is used to produce chips of higher resolution for 3nm processes.

In May 2024, Lam Research announced the development of a new deposition system, which is used to improve the efficiency of semiconductor production processes, especially for advanced logic chips.

Buy Single User License of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market at USD 3350 (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1633

Key Takeaways

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 214.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.21%.

Lithography equipment dominates the market due to its critical role in chip production, while etching equipment is the fastest-growing segment.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by established semiconductor manufacturing hubs, while North America is the fastest-growing region with significant investments in new semiconductor fabrication plants.

Recent product launches by major industry players are advancing semiconductor manufacturing technologies, contributing to market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENTS – Analysis of Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Integration Capabilities, by Software

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation, By Process

8. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation, By Dimension

9. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-1633

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

SNS Insider Offering/Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.