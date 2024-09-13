Agriculture Films Market Size to Reach USD 20.3 Billion By 2032 Growth in Greenhouse Cultivation Drive Market Growth , Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report reveals that The Agriculture Films Market size is projected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Increasing Agricultural Productivity Drives Market Growth.

One of the driving forces in the agriculture film market is the requirement to increase crop yields and ensure food security. These films, including plastic mulches and greenhouse films, play an essential role in making it happen because they improve soil quality, protect crops from pests and diseases, and optimize growing conditions. Current trends serve as a testament to this development. During 2023, for instance, the researchers introduced “new-generation smart films” which are “more environmentally friendly” than their precursors and are capable of decomposing by themselves which reduces the amount of waste and leads to a more effective pest and disease protection for crops. As can be expected, such films greatly help in improving the productivity rates, and, at the same time, reinforce the status of current approaches as highly sustainable.





Key Players:

AbRaniPlastOy

BP Industries

Britton Group

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Group Barbier

Novamont

Dow Inc

RPC Group PLC

Trioplast Industries AB

Coveris Flexibles Austria GmbH

Providing additional support is the 2022 announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which revealed that a funding program was created to encourage the development of agriculture and spread of advanced agricultural technologies, such as new generation films which these technologies strongly contribute to fostering food security and improving agricultural efficiency. Unquestionably, such examples represent part of a growing commitment to better and safer agricultural practices.

Moreover, the expansion of greenhouse cultivation is significantly driving the demand for greenhouse films, thanks to their role in facilitating year-round farming and enhancing control over growing conditions. Greenhouse films offer critical benefits, including effective temperature regulation, protection from harsh environmental factors, and improved control over light and humidity levels. This results in more consistent crop yields and the ability to cultivate a wider variety of crops throughout the year.

Recent developments highlight this trend. For example, in 2024, several companies launched innovative greenhouse films with advanced UV-blocking and anti-condensation properties, designed to maximize energy efficiency and crop health. Government statistics support this growth, as evidenced by a report from the European Union's Horizon 2023 program, which indicated a significant increase in greenhouse area across member states, driven by a combination of technological advancements and supportive policies. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported in 2023 that the expansion of greenhouse farming contributed to a notable increase in the production of high-value crops, reflecting the growing adoption of greenhouse films and technologies.

Agriculture Films Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.5 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 20.3 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Raw material (Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), Low density polyethylene (LDPE), High density polyethylene (HDPE), Ethyl vinyl acetate/ethyl butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA), Reclaims, Others)



• By Application (Green House, Mulching,Silage) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • The use of agriculture Films is beneficial for converting unproductive lands into agricultural lands.



• Rising global Food demand boosts the Agriculture films market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Raw Material

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene held the largest market share around 50% in 2023. LLDPE is one of the preferred materials for agricultural applications due to its superior tensile strength and flexibility. It also has better resistance to punctures and tears than other forms of polyethylene, with such properties being essential when it comes to being used in such harsh environments. While the properties of the materials in question have recently seen other significant improvements, with better UV resistance or increased lifespan, the effectiveness of the type in question on the market is still prevalent. The only other forms of polyethylene being used as of now are Low-Density Polyethylene and High-Density Polyethylene, but they are significantly less favored due to their comparatively lower flexibility and impact resistance.

By Application

Mulching held the largest market share around 46% in 2023. Mulching as a tool is widely used in farming because it provides significant advantages to the agriculturist. The technology employs the use of sheets to cover the soil around the crop. As a result, less moisture can evaporate, the temperature of the ground is more balanced, and the weeds grow more sparsely. Together, these effects provide a considerable boost to the yields and allow savings on the water required for irrigation as well as herbicides. Mulching is of particular value in hot and arid climates where the requirements for water are heightened. Additionally, mulching films provide a measure of protection against pests through which fruits and vegetables can remain clean.

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share around 48% in 2023. The agriculture industry in the region is rapidly expanding. Growing food security needs coupled with the increasing population is driving countries like China, India, and Japan to become the major adopters of advanced agricultural techniques, including the use of agriculture films. In addition, the region’s diverse weather and climate conditions have made the use of agriculture films important in the management of temperature, water conservation, and other growing conditions. Recent events further cement the tendency. In 2023, the Chinese government has initiated a set of programs promoting sustainable agriculture. One of the components of those programs was a subsidy for biodegradable films for use in the industry to reduce plastic pollution. India, in turn, has been continuously expanding investment in the use of modern farming technologies. Plasticulture methods and techniques used in the country have skyrocketed, supported by the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture.

Recent Developments

In 2023: Berry Global launched a new line of sustainable agricultural films made from recycled content. This development is part of the company’s strategy to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions while reducing environmental impact through the use of post-consumer recycled materials.

March 2023: ExxonMobil introduced its next-generation polyethylene resin designed for agriculture films, which enhances film strength and flexibility.

Key Takeaways:

Growing global populations and the need for enhanced crop yields are driving the adoption of agriculture films to optimize productivity and ensure food security.

Innovations in agriculture films, such as biodegradable and UV-resistant films, are contributing to market growth by offering environmentally friendly and durable solutions.

