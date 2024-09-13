Geocomposites Market to Reach USD 776.0 Million by 2032 Driven by Growing Infrastructure in Developing Countries , Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, The Geocomposites Market Size was valued at USD 445.3 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 776.0 million by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global geocomposites market is strong, mainly influenced by the increasing consumption of these materials in various applications of civil engineering and environmental concerns. The market currently stands remarkably high in value as of early 2024, partly due to infrastructure projects presently under construction worldwide. That is the demand for geocomposites, being one product that integrates geotextiles with other materials for enhanced drainage, filtration, and reinforcement. It solves some of the complex engineering problems efficiently.

The geocomposites industry has shown a relentless path of innovation and adaptation of the material. Indeed, in August 2023, the company AfitexInnov presented a new logo for its Draintube geocomposite, as it renewed its brand to fit better with the improved quality and position in the market. This rebranding shows the dedication of the company to service provision by availing advanced drainage and filtration applications. Similarly, in December 2023, Tracktex presented a geocomposite designed to prevent mud pumping great advance in mitigating soil instability and enhancing the performance of construction sites. Improvements regarding ply adhesion values for tri-planar geocomposites have also been identified in a February 2024 study as one aspect of ongoing material performance and reliability advancement.





The increasing use of geocomposites in such areas as road construction, landfill management, and erosion control has proven to be very cost-effective and efficient. In performing these multiple functions of soil stabilization, water flow management, and imparting additional life to projects, geocomposites continue to emerge as vital components in modern engineering and environmental management.

Geocomposites Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 445.3 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 776.0 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Product (Geotextile-Geonet, Geotextile-Geocore, Geotextile-Geogrid, Geotextile-Geomembrane, Geotextile/Polymer-core- Core Composites, Geocomposite Clay Liners, Others)



•By Function (Separation, Filtration, Drainage, Containment)



•By Application (Water & wastewater management, Road & highway, Landfill & mining, Soil reinforcement for civil construction, Others)



•By End-use Vertical (Construction and Infrastructure, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Agriculture, Mining, Transportation, Government and Public Sector, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles ABG Limited, Atarfil, BASF, BOSTD Geosynthetics, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Geomembranes & Geotextiles, Geosynthetics, GSE Environmental, HUESKER, L & M Construction Chemicals, Leggett & Platt Inc., Propex Global, SKAPS Industries, Solmax, TenCate Geosynthetics, Tensar International Corporation, TerraFirma, Terram Geosynthetics Private Limited, Texel Technical Materials, Thrace Group and other players Key Drivers • Rising demand for geocomposites in infrastructure projects, particularly in drainage and erosion control, boosts market growth



• Increasing environmental concerns drive the adoption of sustainable construction materials, with geocomposites offering improved soil stabilization and water management RESTRAINTS • High initial costs associated with geocomposites can deter adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive projects

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the Drainage segment dominated the geocomposites market and held an approximate market share of 40%. This leading position is due to the highly important function played by the drainage geocomposites in managing water flow and preventing potential issues concerning water accumulation that are extremely crucial for infrastructure stability and longevity. For instance, drainage geocomposites in road and landfill constructions are made to divert the water effectively and manage it so that erosion may be prevented and the construction remains intact. The dominance in market share is brought about by the efficient handling of large volumes of water and the effectiveness in reducing water-related damages in various applications.

Trend Analysis: Geocomposites Market

The geocomposites market has passed through a sea change backed by trends that reflect the gradual shift of the industry towards greener and more technologically superior solutions. Perhaps the most conspicuous of them relates to ecological sustainability, which has spurred the growth in consumption of geocomposites that are bound to inflict minimum damage on the ecosystem. The driving forces include growing regulatory pressures and a growing emphasis on the need for green construction globally. This, in return, promotes the development of geocomposites manufactured from recycled materials to support the process of stabilization and erosion control of soil, along with the management of wastes effectively. Regarding this, advances in material science have ensured high-performance manufacturing of geocomposites with various superior properties, including enhanced durability, improved drainage capability, and resistance against extreme weather conditions. These are triggered by the increasing need for more resilient infrastructure due to climate change and environmental degradation. Another more important trend is the incorporation of intelligent technologies into geocomposites, including sensors that will monitor soil health or structural integrity in real-time. It represents a quantum leap toward intelligent infrastructure solutions that can achieve both proactive and reactive management of the geotechnical challenge. In this respect, there is also an increasing demand for multifunctional geocomposites meeting several requirements in one product, aiming at reducing the several materials used into more straightforward construction procedures. The directions shown above point to the adaptation of the geocomposites market to modern engineering demands and ecology concerns too, turning it into a crucial part of further sustainable infrastructure development.

Recent Developments

August 2023: Geofabrics increased its production capacity with the help of advanced thermoforming equipment from Ridat while increasing the efficiency and production capacity of high-performance geocomposites to the next level.

June 2023: GSE Environmental introduced GSE RoaDrain, a man-made drainage layer for roads, featuring high compressive strength and hydraulic conductivity values.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the geocomposites market, with a market share estimated at approximately 40%. This can be attributed to the large infrastructural projects in the region, the huge growth witnessed in its construction sector, and stringent environmental laws. For instance, in North America, there are substantial applications in various construction projects related to roadways, landfills, and different water management systems. Most of the major infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of highways and the development of cities, require these geocomposites to solve complicated engineering problems and meet high levels of environmental requirements. This high demand from diverse large-scale infrastructure projects in North America secures the leading market position of the region.

Key Takeaways:

Growing demand for infrastructure projects and environmental applications has contributed to a boosting rise in the geocomposites market.

Recent innovations in improved ply adhesion and new product designs are improving both performance and adoption.

The North American region remains a leader in the market, represented by great construction and environmental management projects.

Two major trends, shaping the future of the geocomposites industry, relate to sustainability and advanced material performance.

