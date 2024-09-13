Big Screen Entertainment Group Launches Big Screen Capital to Fund a Range of New Projects

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is excited to announce the launch of its new funding subsidiary, Big Screen Capital, a vehicle for financing the groundbreaking Big Film Fund, two upcoming movies, and med tech initiatives. These projects will be funded through a strategic package under securities regulations launched on a major platform, offering significant investment opportunities for both institutional and individual investors.



The Big Film Fund is an innovative financial vehicle for the entertainment industry. Focused on funding films with low to moderate budgets but high ROI potential, the fund brings a unique advantage by utilizing AI-driven technology to analyze and select projects. This ensures that only the most commercially viable films receive backing, making it a win-win for filmmakers and investors alike.





As part of this initiative, Big Screen Capital will finance two commercial films—an action movie and a holiday film—both of which will feature star-name talent from major blockbuster films. While specific names are being kept under wraps for now, the attached talent promises to generate significant attention. These films are poised to stand out in the competitive market, with a clear path toward potential success.

The new subsidiary will also support the expansion of BSEG’s med tech division, led by Dr. Bruce Lee, BSEG Director and inventor of the Acessa Fibroid Procedure, now owned by Hologic. This division focuses on groundbreaking healthcare technologies, with regulation funding for these med tech innovations managed under the Big Screen Capital structure.

Established with the expertise of the law firm Kunzler Bean & Adamson, and spearheaded by Martin Tate as the lead attorney, Big Screen Capital is co-managed by BSEG VP of Financing, Dr. Monroe Mann, and Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group.

In addition to these funding ventures, Big Screen Entertainment Group is currently in post-production on its Hollywood Legends series, beginning with an 8-part documentary series on Marilyn Monroe, and is also in production on the Avenger Field audio series, set to launch on Amazon’s Audible platform.

With Big Screen Capital now poised to drive both entertainment and med tech initiatives, BSEG solidifies its position as a forward-thinking leader across diverse industries.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a diversified entertainment company that has been producing, distributing, and financing films, television shows, and digital content for 19 years. With a focus on quality storytelling and technological innovation, BSEG’s mission is to deliver compelling content to global audiences while maximizing return on investment.

About Big Film Fund

The Big Film Fund is a specialized financial vehicle created to support low to moderately budgeted films with high ROI potential. Utilizing cutting-edge technology analysis for project selection, the Big Film Fund ensures that only the most commercially viable films receive backing, making it a trusted source for both investors and filmmakers alike.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

