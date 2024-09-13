WBTN INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Urges WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) Shareholders to Seek Legal Counsel About the Pending Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all investors of WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducting in June 2024 (the “IPO”). A copy of the Complaint can be found HERE.



Investors who purchased Webtoon stock may move the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to appoint them as lead plaintiff, no later than November 4, 2024 . Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to discuss your investment losses at 844-696-7492, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com.

Background on WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc.

Webtoon is a South Korean digital comics platform that allows users to explore, create, and distribute a wide array of stories.

The Securities Fraud Claims

The Complaint alleges that the Webtoon IPO registration statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) the Company experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (ii) the Company experienced a deceleration in IP adaptions revenue; and (iii) the Company experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth.

On August 8, 2024, after the markets closed, Webtoon announced its second-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting revenue of $321 million, with a marginal 0.1% growth rate. Advertising and IP Adaptations revenue declined by 3.6% and 3.7%, respectively. The Company attributed the decline to its exposure to weaker foreign currencies and reported a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million. On this news, the price of Webtoon’s stock fell $7.88 per share, or 38.2%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

